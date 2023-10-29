14 Sources Of Protein You Might Want To Avoid

Protein is a fundamental nutrient and one our body needs a constant supply of. While dietary staples like chicken breasts, fish and seafood, beans and pulses, and tofu are all excellent sources of lean protein, others are not so great. Some of the most readily available protein sources on the market can be lacking in vitamins and minerals, pumped full of additional and unwanted nutrients, or heavily processed.

We usually associate protein intake with building strong muscles, but it underpins a staggering range of bodily functions and processes. According to the British Nutrition Foundation, we need protein to keep our organs in good working order and to make sure blood circulates around our system properly. Form Nutrition states that protein also serves as the building block for our hair and skin, plays an important role in sustaining a healthy immune system, and adds strength to our bones, both in childhood and in adulthood.

To remain healthy, it's recommended that we consume around 0.75 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. But where our protein comes from is important. The best types of protein are those that supply quality, amino acid-rich nutrients without a huge amount of added fat, sugar, or sodium to ensure that we're achieving our protein needs without affecting a balanced diet.