It Couldn't Be Easier To Make These 3-Ingredient Breakfast Bars

Breakfast bars are a great choice for a quick meal on your way out the door or to pack in a lunchbox. There are many different varieties available in supermarkets like these KIND bar copycats at Costco, but once you see how easy they are to make, you may never go back to buying them. The best part is that they can be made with only three ingredients that you probably already have on hand.

Peanut butter and bananas are a winning combination — just ask Elvis — and we think The King would have approved of these three-ingredient breakfast bars. The recipe is ridiculously simple: Combine two cups of overripe mashed bananas, four cups of rolled oats, and one cup of natural peanut butter. Then you press the mixture into a parchment-lined 8x8-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes. Once it's cooled, cut into squares and enjoy!

Feel free to play around with variations of this recipe. Sprinkle miniature chocolate chips or chopped peanuts on top. For a gooey treat, melt peanut butter and drizzle over the baked bars.