It Couldn't Be Easier To Make These 3-Ingredient Breakfast Bars
Breakfast bars are a great choice for a quick meal on your way out the door or to pack in a lunchbox. There are many different varieties available in supermarkets like these KIND bar copycats at Costco, but once you see how easy they are to make, you may never go back to buying them. The best part is that they can be made with only three ingredients that you probably already have on hand.
Peanut butter and bananas are a winning combination — just ask Elvis — and we think The King would have approved of these three-ingredient breakfast bars. The recipe is ridiculously simple: Combine two cups of overripe mashed bananas, four cups of rolled oats, and one cup of natural peanut butter. Then you press the mixture into a parchment-lined 8x8-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes. Once it's cooled, cut into squares and enjoy!
Feel free to play around with variations of this recipe. Sprinkle miniature chocolate chips or chopped peanuts on top. For a gooey treat, melt peanut butter and drizzle over the baked bars.
Peanut butter delivers the flavor
It's important to note that there's a difference between the natural peanut butter in this recipe and conventional peanut butter. Natural peanut butter is made without added oils, preservatives, or sugar. It tends to separate and must be stirred before use. Since there are no preservatives, it's recommended that you store it in the fridge. Despite the extra care needed when using natural peanut butter, the intense peanut flavor it adds makes it worthwhile and works perfectly to deliver a rich, nutty taste to these bars.
Not only are these three-ingredient breakfast bars easy and delicious, but they're healthy, as well. The oats provide fiber, the peanut butter adds protein, and the bananas not only bring sweetness but also healthy carbohydrates. This combination is sure to keep you full and satisfied.
If you're allergic to peanuts but not tree nuts, you can substitute almond butter instead of peanut butter. If you're inspired to make these bars but only have unripe bananas, don't worry. Bananas can be ripened in minutes in the microwave or oven. Before you know it, you'll be enjoying healthy, delicious homemade breakfast bars that even Elvis would love.