6 Aldi Breads Ranked Worst To Best

Did you know that the greatest thing since sliced bread has to be something that happened after July 7, 1928? That date marks the official invention of what has now become an American staple. Sliced bread plays crucial roles in everything from the ultimate grilled cheese to the best open-faced tuna melt and beyond. It even takes a reliable role in breakfast as the toast we love to eat with our eggs. But, bread (along with most groceries) continues to increase in price and many Americans are turning to discount grocery chains to get more bang for their buck. Enter Aldi, which prides itself on offering quality products at the most affordable price. But are their store brand breads really up to par?

Thankfully, you don't have to investigate that question yourself because I had the opportunity to take six Aldi brand breads for a test drive. Here, I'll be reporting on my experience so you can skip straight to adding the best bread options to your Aldi shopping list. I'm uniquely qualified for this task, thanks to more than fifteen years of experience in the food industry, during which I spent many years and countless hours crafting breads in bakeries. When creating this ranking, I considered the taste, texture, smell, and appearance of each bread — you can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Let's get into it.