6 Aldi Soups Ranked From Worst To Best
Soups are a classic comfort food with so many varieties that you could eat your way through the alphabet, from A to Z, and still have an abundance of recipes left to try. While homemade soups are delicious, they can take time to make. On the other hand, pre-made soups are convenient, often affordable options that can satisfy your cravings quickly — and Aldi has a few affordable soup options. But, are they worth it in terms of taste and quality? Or would choosing a seriously underrated store-bought soup from other retailers be a better use of your hard-earned money? Thankfully, I had the opportunity to determine the answer for myself and today I'm sharing it with you.
Using more than fifteen years of food industry experience and decades of crafting soups at home, I tried six Aldi soups and ranked them from worst to best. Taste, texture, and smell were used to rank the soups accordingly, and the results were a mixed bag — but I can confidently say you don't want to miss out on the top-ranked options. You can find a full methodology slide at the end of this article for more information about my ranking. Now, let's get into it so you know exactly which pre-made soup to pick up on your next Aldi shopping trip.
6. Specially Selected Gourmet Soup Hearty Vegetable
Although I love a hearty vegetable soup, this option from Specially Selected fell way short of my expectations. Honestly, this was so bad that I couldn't even finish my serving. There was a strange off-putting scent that was almost sickly sweet and artificial, with vaguely chemical notes. Since I highly value the smell of my food, this started things off on the wrong foot, although I hoped the taste would be better than the smell.
To my disappointment, the rest of the taste test didn't get any better and everything about this soup was equally as awful as the smell. There was a strange texture I couldn't quite get past, and the broth was nauseatingly sweet. The bits of vegetables weren't bad and generously sprinkled throughout, but they were bland. I added salt, hoping it would bring forward some of the earthy flavors, but it didn't help. Skip this on your next Aldi shopping trip and opt for one of the better-ranked soups here instead.
5. Simply Nature Organic Tomato Basil Soup
This earthy take on tomato soup had me really excited for my taste test. And, while Simply Nature Organic Tomato Basil Soup had some excellent qualities, I was underwhelmed. My biggest issue happened right off the bat when I unscrewed the jar — this soup smelled like baby food, which is definitively unappealing. If I hadn't been dedicated to testing these Aldi soups, I probably wouldn't have eaten it. But, I pushed on and the results weren't nearly as bad as the smell seemed to indicate.
The texture was perfectly balanced — not too thick, not too thin, and offering a smooth, creamy mouthfeel. When I took my first bite, I realized this soup tasted very similar to the sauce you find in Spaghetti-Os except with a heavier seasoning profile and light citrusy notes throughout. Since I enjoy this well-ranked canned pasta brand, I found this familiar taste enjoyable. I did add a little extra salt following my initial taste test, which helped strengthen the citrusy notes. While there were positive parts of this soup, the smell was too much for me, and for that reason alone, I won't be purchasing it again. But, if you can get past the smell, you'll likely enjoy it.
4. Specially Selected Gourmet Soup Southwest Style Tomato and Black Bean
Southwest-style soups (like this southwest chicken and cucumber soup) and anything featuring black beans is always a must-try with me, so I had high hopes that I'd enjoy this soup based on personal preference alone. But, the taste test was honestly a mixed bag. Upon opening the jar, I was greeted by a rich, somewhat spicy smell that intensified during cooking — my kitchen smelled amazing while this was on the stove, which I really enjoyed.
Subtle notes of sweetness were laced through the slightly umami, strongly earthy profile offered by the black beans. After my initial taste test, I did add salt because the seasoning profile was seriously lacking. Once I added the extra sodium, the flavors were really brought forward. Although the consistency was pleasantly smooth with nice bites of beans and vegetables, the texture was thick in a way that I wasn't expecting, which I didn't like. Overall, I likely won't purchase this soup again, but I would eat it if served to me by someone else.
3. Specially Selected Gourmet Soup Tomato Parmesan Bisque
This sounded like a luxurious take on your average tomato soup. And although it didn't top my ranking, it certainly didn't leave me wanting, either. There was a strong sweet tomato smell from the moment I unscrewed the jar throughout cooking that I enjoyed. And, also, I really enjoyed that this came in a glass jar because I can wash and reuse it — plus, that means there aren't any plastics, which is a boon for those who are conscious about that in their food.
The strong scent ended up being indicative of the soup's taste, which featured a hearty, robust tomato flavor with delicate notes of parmesan. Large chunks of whole tomato were sprinkled throughout, which added a nice textural complexity alongside the thick, smooth base. I paired mine with fresh Italian bread (also from Aldi's), which was the perfect option. I definitely recommend this to anyone who enjoys a thick, warming soup or wants an alternative to classic tomato options.
2. Specially Selected Slow Cooked Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
The smell of this slow-cooked broccoli and cheddar soup upon opening left something to be desired — it wasn't necessarily a bad smell, but just weak and flavorless. When cooking, there was a mild cheesy scent but it still wasn't awe-inspiring. However, I'm glad I didn't let that deter me because this soup is one of my absolute favorites on this list.
With that first bite, my taste buds were greeted with a rich cheesy flavor with light earthy notes and buttery tones. I did add a little salt after my initial test, but that was a personal preference and I think most people would enjoy this soup without it. The texture was smooth and creamy with small bits of broccoli adding a nice contrast that felt perfectly balanced. Although this soup was good by itself, I could see it being the perfect pairing for a hearty grilled steak and an earthy, classic oven-baked potato. I'll definitely be purchasing it again on my next Aldi shopping trip and highly recommend you do, too.
1. Specially Selected Slow Cooked Baked Potato with Bacon
I love homemade baked potato soup and bacon is my kryptonite, so I couldn't wait to give this soup a test run — and it absolutely lived up to my expectations. One thing I loved was that this came in a small individual serving container you can safely heat up in the microwave, so you don't have to dirty a dish if you don't want to. I did transfer mine to a bowl, but that was just my personal preference. Oh, and the smell of this upon opening and during cooking was mouth-wateringly rich with strong notes of potato.
Every bite of this soup was as delicious as it smelled. The base was rich and creamy with a mild cheddar cheese taste paired with earthy notes of potato and hints of umami that I suspect came from the bacon and chicken stock used. The seasoning profile was superb and I didn't need to add salt (which is huge because I almost always do). Texturally, the soup was smooth with an enjoyable medium-weighted mouthfeel.
Honestly, if I hadn't seen the container myself, this could easily pass for homemade and deserves the top-ranking spot. With great confidence, I suggest grabbing a container (or two) on your next Aldi shopping trip. I paired mine with a few slices of crusty sourdough bread and believe turning this into a soup bread bowl would be fantastic.
How I ranked the best Aldi soups
Aldi soups were chosen based on what was available to me at my local store, located in Vineland, New Jersey. Although my personal taste preferences were considered so that I could give an unbiased opinion, these six soups constituted every Aldi brand option available when I went to the store. Each soup was judged based on smell, flavor profile, and texture. Every soup was tasted without any alterations after being cooked according to the stove top or microwave instructions printed on the container. If I added salt after that first taste, it's noted in the slides above.
I relied on more than fifteen years of experience in the food industry and decades of crafting soups at home to make my judgments. Whenever possible, considerations were given as to how closely these pre-made soups resembled homemade versions or well-known brand names. When this wasn't possible, I fell back solely on personal preference. I also asked my daughter for a second opinion to ensure fairness after formulating my initial thoughts, as there's nobody I know who enjoys soup more than she does.