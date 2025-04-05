6 Aldi Soups Ranked From Worst To Best

Soups are a classic comfort food with so many varieties that you could eat your way through the alphabet, from A to Z, and still have an abundance of recipes left to try. While homemade soups are delicious, they can take time to make. On the other hand, pre-made soups are convenient, often affordable options that can satisfy your cravings quickly — and Aldi has a few affordable soup options. But, are they worth it in terms of taste and quality? Or would choosing a seriously underrated store-bought soup from other retailers be a better use of your hard-earned money? Thankfully, I had the opportunity to determine the answer for myself and today I'm sharing it with you.

Advertisement

Using more than fifteen years of food industry experience and decades of crafting soups at home, I tried six Aldi soups and ranked them from worst to best. Taste, texture, and smell were used to rank the soups accordingly, and the results were a mixed bag — but I can confidently say you don't want to miss out on the top-ranked options. You can find a full methodology slide at the end of this article for more information about my ranking. Now, let's get into it so you know exactly which pre-made soup to pick up on your next Aldi shopping trip.