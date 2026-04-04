5 Costco Changes Customers Loved And 4 They Hated

Costco consistently provides bulk deals, beloved food court favorites, and affordable Kirkland products, but the company isn't afraid to make changes when necessary. Part of the reason it has remained such a successful business for so long is that it has changed and evolved. Over the years, Costco has instated new policies, swapped out packaging, updated its technology, and swapped out fan-favorite food court menu items and warehouse products.

While some of these changes might seem small, they can have a surprisingly big impact on members. Things like improved packaging on a popular product or a shift in membership perks can spark heated debate online and across social media. Costco shoppers are famously passionate about their favorite items, and when something changes, they're quick to share their opinions. Some updates have improved the Costco shopping experience, giving members more convenience and reinforcing the brand's reputation for value. Others, however, have left shoppers frustrated and nostalgic for the way things used to be. Here are some of the biggest Costco changes that customers loved and hated.