6 Costco Foods You Might Not Find In 2026

Shopping at Costco can be something of a sport. The store's constantly shifting inventory and changing deals — what it likes to call the "treasure hunt" atmosphere — mean that you'll almost always find something new whenever you visit your local warehouse. Sadly, this also means you may be devastated by losses of your favorite Costco items. As 2026 gets going, Costco members are surely curious what new items they'll find this year, and which ones will disappear after being branded with the "death star," when the dreaded asterisk appears on a price tag, meaning the product won't be restocked.

Costco decides to stop selling items for a number of reasons, like fluctuating trends, ethical concerns, and low sales, and sometimes an item branded with the star is just leaving shelves temporarily due to supplier issues, rising costs, or other logistical matters. According to reports from Costco employees and shoppers with boots on the ground, the six items in this article are either already gone or won't be around for long this year. Costco is planning some big changes in 2026, and while some of these products may return in the future, Costco members should be prepared to go without them, at least for the time being.