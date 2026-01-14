6 Costco Foods You Might Not Find In 2026
Shopping at Costco can be something of a sport. The store's constantly shifting inventory and changing deals — what it likes to call the "treasure hunt" atmosphere — mean that you'll almost always find something new whenever you visit your local warehouse. Sadly, this also means you may be devastated by losses of your favorite Costco items. As 2026 gets going, Costco members are surely curious what new items they'll find this year, and which ones will disappear after being branded with the "death star," when the dreaded asterisk appears on a price tag, meaning the product won't be restocked.
Costco decides to stop selling items for a number of reasons, like fluctuating trends, ethical concerns, and low sales, and sometimes an item branded with the star is just leaving shelves temporarily due to supplier issues, rising costs, or other logistical matters. According to reports from Costco employees and shoppers with boots on the ground, the six items in this article are either already gone or won't be around for long this year. Costco is planning some big changes in 2026, and while some of these products may return in the future, Costco members should be prepared to go without them, at least for the time being.
1. Kirkland Signature sports drinks
Costco shoppers on Reddit noticed this product becoming increasingly hard to find in late 2025. After inquiring with store employees, it was confirmed that Kirkland Signature sport drink variety packs were not coming back. The package included 24 20-ounce bottles in three different flavors: Orange, blue raspberry, and fruit punch. While some members aren't shedding a tear over the loss (some people reportedly found it gag-inducing), one Reddit user said they were "devastated."
Some Kirkland items disappear temporarily, only to return in a different shape or size, so it's possible we'll see Kirkland sport drinks in the future, with a shiny new design or different flavors. However, for now, fans will have to turn to other brands to get their hydration and electrolytes. Thankfully, Costco offers lots of popular alternative options like BodyArmor and Gatorade in similar variety packs.
2. Kirkland Signature ground sirloin and loin of beef patties
Costco has long offered a cornucopia of ground beef products, but it appears the store is slimming down on its options. One of the apparent casualties of this move is Kirkland Signature's frozen ground sirloin and loin of beef patties. Shoppers began noticing their absence right after the 4th of July in 2025, and while many people assumed it was a temporary sell-out after the grill-happy holiday, most stores haven't seen them since.
Other frozen beef patties remain on Costco shelves, such as Kirkland Signature's 100% grass-fed patties, though they're not quite the same, as disappointed fans are quick to point out. The ground sirloin patties clocked in at 85% lean and 15% fat, while the current offerings are heavier on the fat. Costco does have leaner options of fresh ground beef, but they don't offer the same convenience as pre-formed patties that can be cooked from frozen. Whether Costco's decision to discontinue these patties is due to the rising cost of beef, we can only speculate. Either way, fans of ground sirloin will have to find new patties to curb their burger cravings.
3. King Arthur '00' Pizza Flour
King Arthur flour is beloved by many bakers for its high quality and consistency. The brand also offers a multitude of flour types suited to specific purposes, from bread baking to pasta making to pizza crust. In mid to late 2025, shoppers reported dwindling supplies of all King Arthur flours at Costco, and members were concerned that the change was permanent. Thankfully, the change doesn't seem to be universal, as King Arthur all-purpose flour and bread flour have made strong reappearances in stores everywhere in 12-ounce bags. Sadly, that doesn't seem to be the case with the pizza flour.
What makes '00' flour unique is its high protein levels and fine, silky texture. This combination gives an easily stretchable dough that bakes into a crispy but pliable Neopolitan-style crust. It's unclear whether this flour will return in the future, in a different size, or if it's simply not going to be sold at Costco anymore. For Costco members who are home pizzaiolos, it may be wise to grab whatever bags of this you can find if you run across them on the shelves.
4. Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chips
Since 2024, the price of cocoa has been extremely erratic, skyrocketing to wild heights, only dropping somewhere close to normal levels in late 2025. Though experts still expect it to remain higher than it was before the spikes, the industry seems to have calmed down somewhat. One victim of the recent volatility in the cocoa market was Kirkland Signature's chocolate chips. The company decided to halt production of the baking staples, because it was no longer cost-effective to make them. Instead, it decided to lean on brands such as Nestlé Toll House to fill its shelves.
Many Costco members were not shy about lodging their dissatisfaction with the change, but the company stuck to its plan and hasn't manufactured the chips since. There is hope on the horizon, however — Costco plans to bring back these beloved chocolate chips once the financial winds make a favorable turn. The timeline for that, though, is still up in the air, so we may not see these products back until sometime after 2026.
5. Kirkland Signature Country French Bread
In a move many Costco bakery fans have struggled to understand, Kirkland Signature's country French bread was pulled off the shelves in 2024 and has yet to return. Fans on Reddit were "very reasonably upset" by the decision, with some even taking the step of not renewing their membership after confirmation that the bread was discontinued. People loved its versatility — sandwiches, croutons, French toast — as well as the fact that it came in a pack of two loaves, making it easy to use one right away and freeze the other.
A replacement bread quickly rose to take its place, in the form of Kirkland Signature's rustic Italian loaf. As some have pointed out, the Italian bread only comes in one massive loaf and doesn't stay fresh as long as the smaller French loaves did. It seems that the new loaf has fans, however — we think it's a Costco bakery must-buy — so unless its sales drop significantly, it's doubtful we'll see the French bread take its place back anytime soon.
6. Fountain Pepsi
The Costco food court is one of the greatest benefits of being a member. The famous $1.50 Costco hot dog and soda deal is one of the cheapest meals you can find these days, and nothing hits the spot quite like a piping hot pizza after a rigorous shopping excursion. If you're used to washing it down with an ice-cold Pepsi, however, that ship has unfortunately sailed. Beginning in 2025, Costco rolled out a major upheaval to its food court offerings, replacing all Pepsi products with Coca-Cola. The transition is now reportedly complete, so you will no longer find fountain Pepsi at any Costco food court across the country for the first time since it took over the beverage contract in 2013.
Costco members are variously thrilled or disappointed by this change, depending on their soda loyalties, so it's hard to say if this transition will be a popular move or not. Coke consistently outsells Pepsi year after year, including in 2025 when the switchover began, so it's safe to assume that Costco made a smart choice. Pepsi loyalists will have to choke down a different beverage at the Costco food court, at least for now.