The Pepsi Vs Coke War Is Heating Up With The Return Of This Iconic Challenge

The feud between Pepsi and Coca-Cola has been going on for decades. Coca-Cola and Pepsi actually do taste different, and there's been much debate among consumers about which one tastes better. The discussion really started to heat up in 1975 when Pepsi launched its Pepsi Challenge marketing campaign. It peaked during the Cola Wars of the 1980s as the two brands battled it out. Now, Pepsi has announced the return of this challenge, this time focusing on its newer Zero Sugar formula.

Pepsi's new Zero Sugar formula officially arrived in 2023, and as always, consumers have disputed whether or not it tastes better than Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Following a national taste test between the two, Pepsi is ready to celebrate its victory with a new Pepsi Challenge, exactly 50 years after its first. February 6-9, 2025, the event will take place in the "Chips and Sips Quarter" of New Orleans, giving fans the opportunity to conduct a blind taste test of Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Plus, fans can turn the event into a whole weekend destination for the Super Bowl by exploring activations from snack brands like Cheetos, Doritos, Lay's, and Tostitos in the New Orleans French Quarter.

In an email to Daily Meal, Jenny Danzi, senior director of marketing at Pepsi, said, "We're confident that when people put Pepsi Zero Sugar to the test, they'll taste the difference. This is about showing the world, one sip at a time, what we already know – that Pepsi Zero Sugar is the best-tasting and most refreshing zero-sugar cola out there."