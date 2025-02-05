The Pepsi Vs Coke War Is Heating Up With The Return Of This Iconic Challenge
The feud between Pepsi and Coca-Cola has been going on for decades. Coca-Cola and Pepsi actually do taste different, and there's been much debate among consumers about which one tastes better. The discussion really started to heat up in 1975 when Pepsi launched its Pepsi Challenge marketing campaign. It peaked during the Cola Wars of the 1980s as the two brands battled it out. Now, Pepsi has announced the return of this challenge, this time focusing on its newer Zero Sugar formula.
Pepsi's new Zero Sugar formula officially arrived in 2023, and as always, consumers have disputed whether or not it tastes better than Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Following a national taste test between the two, Pepsi is ready to celebrate its victory with a new Pepsi Challenge, exactly 50 years after its first. February 6-9, 2025, the event will take place in the "Chips and Sips Quarter" of New Orleans, giving fans the opportunity to conduct a blind taste test of Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Plus, fans can turn the event into a whole weekend destination for the Super Bowl by exploring activations from snack brands like Cheetos, Doritos, Lay's, and Tostitos in the New Orleans French Quarter.
In an email to Daily Meal, Jenny Danzi, senior director of marketing at Pepsi, said, "We're confident that when people put Pepsi Zero Sugar to the test, they'll taste the difference. This is about showing the world, one sip at a time, what we already know – that Pepsi Zero Sugar is the best-tasting and most refreshing zero-sugar cola out there."
The Pepsi Challenge Nationwide Tour takes the tasting from coast to coast
In addition to The Pepsi Challenge running in New Orleans over Super Bowl weekend, Pepsi is hitting the road in March, taking the event to various cities across the country for a coast-to-coast challenge. From New York City to Orlando, Dallas to San Francisco and Las Vegas, millions of cola drinkers will have the chance to blindly taste the difference and provide their ranking of the best sugar-free sodas. Tour dates will be updated on The Pepsi Challenge website as they become available.
Additionally, those who choose Pepsi Zero Sugar during the blind sampling will enjoy unique experiences. However, everyone who participates in the nationwide event will be rewarded with a free 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi Zero Sugar because Pepsi believes that even those who don't choose its sugar-free cola should get a second chance at enjoying its fizzy drink. On top of that, exclusive Do-It-Yourself Pepsi Challenge Kits and limited-edition merchandise will be available for fans to win through online sweepstakes.