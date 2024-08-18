The Discontinued Costco Hot Dog We Wish Would Make A Comeback

The Costco food court is almost as big of a draw as the warehouse retail chain's selection of bulk goods and its beloved Kirkland branded products. Customers love capping off their shopping trips by indulging in pizza, chicken bakes, and ice cream sundaes courtesy of the bustling food court. Costco all-beef hot dogs are another popular food court offering, but some customers feel they pale in comparison to the now-defunct Polish dogs.

Costco angered some of its members when it ceased selling Polish dogs in 2018. Generally, Polish-style dogs feature a greater assortment of spices, and Costco's version was said to be thicker and more robust than its standard all-beef dog. The response was so strong that Costco was compelled to issue an explanation on its website. According to the statement, low sales of the Polish dog showed that the original hot dog is "what the majority of members prefer." The company also said it wished to "simplify our menu and make room for healthier options." While the store's reasoning seems sensible, many Costco members were pretty salty about the decision.