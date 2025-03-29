Costco Vs Sam's Club: 5 Key Differences You Need To Know

Shopping in bulk is a fantastic way for families, especially large ones, to save money on groceries and other household items. However, it might not be easy to tell the differences between the two big membership-based wholesale clubs — Costco and Sam's Club.

Both of these companies have been offering big-box deals since 1983, but the first Costco was actually a distinctive location called Price Club, which opened in 1976 in a converted airplane hangar. These chains originally served small businesses, but ever since opening their stores to more customers, the companies sell popular name-brand and private-brand products in bulk to those who purchase their memberships.

These days, there are a few notable differences between the two chains: Costco offers more rewards through its Executive Membership tier, as well as larger stores, whereas Sam's Club has lower individual membership fees, a lower minimum for free delivery, and free cafe access for non-members. Let's weigh these differences between Costco and Sam's Club to help you decide which warehouse membership chain is for you.

