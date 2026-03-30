10 Controversial Snacks Americans Used To Eat

You know how many snack foods there are out there? A lot. Seriously, a lot. According to Statista, the United States boasts the largest snack food market in the whole world, with more than $50 billion generated in sales in 2024. Year upon year, chips, ice cream, candy, and cookies remain ever-popular, and there have been countless different versions of all of them throughout the last century, to feed the mammoth appetite for more snacks.

As a consequence of this, it's probably no surprise that some snack food companies have taken things a little too far in their innovation, or else ended up putting out products that somehow ended up being a little more controversial than they probably hoped. In some cases, this has merely resulted in bad PR and the quiet removal of these contentious products from the market. In others, these snack foods have been outright dangerous, and sometimes, fatal. We wanted to dig into some of the strangest snack foods that have ever been released in America, and discuss why they're no longer around. You're in for a wild ride with this one.