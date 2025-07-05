9 Vintage Salads You Might Have Forgotten About

Salads have had a pretty fascinating history in America. Today, they are considered the epitome of healthy eating, usually made with greens and protein, then topped with a light dressing (well, maybe not all of them). Americans are now obsessed with this healthy concoction and enjoy not only regional varieties, but salads from around the world, too. That said, there was a time in salad-making that was plain weird, to say the least. Around the early to mid 20th century, most people regarded simple tossed salads as unappealing. This was also the time when convenience food and gelatin were picking up, leading to a rise in salads that were made with strange ingredients.

Trust us when we say, these ingredients weren't exactly nutritious and you'd probably never consider adding them to your healthy bowl today. Some of these vintage creations included Jell-O, marshmallows, Cool Whip, bananas, and even Snickers. As you may have guessed, dessert salads were all the rage once upon a time. Besides these sweet creations, molded salads with savory ingredients were equally popular, especially at potlucks, picnics, and other gatherings. We're still not sure if we should say luckily or unluckily, but most of these salads have now gone out of style because people eventually realized how unhealthy they were. But, if you'd like to take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of these vintage salads, join us as we take a look at what they were all about.