The 20 Best Sugar-Free Candies

Sugar-free candy used to be pushed around for being flavorless, weird, and something you would only eat when your doctor had summoned it. Sadly, opting for zero sugar has become a new reality, as roughly 1 out of 10 Americans are now diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, with another 96 million reported prediabetes. Ironically, our love (and addiction) to sugar has created a massive market for candy without, arguably, its most essential ingredient.

Today, you can find sugar-free versions of nearly every candy variety, from hard candies and gummies to chocolates and caramels. The best part is that the flavor and texture of sugar-free sweets have significantly improved. The pretty gross aftertaste of saccharin-sweetened candy is now being replaced with innovations like monk fruit juice gummies.

Many sugarless treats today also contain sugar alcohols including (among many others) mannitol, sorbitol, and xylitol. However, according to The New York Times, too much of these can have laxative effects or cause digestion issues, but we have to give it to them — they make for a new breed of sugar-free candies that taste on par with the traditional ones. And, that's something if sugar-free is all you have left. Whatever the reason you may be looking for a healthier treat, let's dive in to see which sugar-free candies live up to their name.