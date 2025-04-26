The Shady History Of Candy Cigarettes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Confectioners have been innovating candies for millennia, and some candies have had a purpose beyond satisfying a sweet tooth. For instance, did you know that there's a connection between smokers and PEZ? It was originally targeted toward individuals who wanted to quit smoking. Then there are candy cigarettes, which were marketed toward children and may actually increase smoking.

In the late 19th century, the first chocolates that Hershey Chocolate Company made were molded into cigarettes, cigars, and other shapes like chrysanthemums and bicycles, wrapped in colorful packaging and sold alongside each other to kids and adults. With demand growing by the 1920s, other companies made chalky white candy and bubble gum cigarettes that produced a little "smoke" from the candy dust when people blew on them.

The problem was that these candies were packaged in boxes designed to look like tobacco cigarettes. After a short feud over candy companies using tobacco companies' names and logos on the packaging, the two industries started working together. Kids became the target market with wording such as "Just Like Dad!" on the boxes and toy surprises inside. The candy cigarettes were placed on low shelves in stores where children could easily see them. Some were even put in vending machines that resembled those for tobacco cigarettes.

