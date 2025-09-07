8 Ways American Potlucks Haven't Been The Same Since The '90s

For as long as people have been people, we've enjoyed sharing food with one another. Potlucks are an important way to build community, nurture friendships, and not-humbly show off our mastery of the latest culinary trends. The thing about trends is that they evolve over time, and the thing about time is that it passes faster than you think. The 1990s were 30 years ago, whether you like that fact or not, and potlucks have changed a lot since then.

Not all change is bad. It's sometimes fun to look at different things people used to eat in the past, like once-popular picnic dishes that we don't see anymore. Maybe some old styles of food sound odd or even nauseating, but maybe there's some inspiration to be found in the past. Hey, we even think contemporary potlucks should bring back some retro finger foods. Either way, it's worth it simply to take stock of where we've been and where we are currently, culturally speaking. How people get together and share food says a lot about society. Here are some ways potlucks have changed since the 1990s.