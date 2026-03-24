7 Costco Kitchenware Deals Smart Shoppers Should Look Out For
Who doesn't love to wander Costco's aisles looking for deals? Okay, admittedly, it isn't for everyone. Still, those of us who find joy in bargain hunting are here to share our discoveries with those who don't have time to go up and down packed corridors of products stacked on pallets. And now, we're sharing some of our favorite finds for kitchenware deals.
Below, we've compiled a list of current kitchenware steals to save you time on your next shopping trip. Having a shopping plan and sticking to it gives you more time to eat at the food court and try our favorite hot dog condiment hack for making a topping that approximates kimchi. We found simple dinnerware sets, glasses with cute decor, big kitchen appliance purchases with steep discounts, ways to store food that make it last, and to-go beverage containers. Keep in mind that some of these sales may end soon, so if you see anything you want or need, jump on it quickly!
Pandex 14oz Icon Glasses
Now that spring is here, the time is right to stock up on these cute 14-ounce glasses from Pandex. We were already a fan of this Costco glassware set before it went on sale; these are perfect for sunny days drinking margaritas in the backyard. Now $5 off until April 5, you can buy the Pandex 14-ounce Icon Glasses for $29.99 from Costco. Some in-store locations may be even cheaper.
Ninja Deluxe Blender & Kitchen System
With summer coming up, smoothies are sure to make a reappearance on the menu. This kitchen system comes with an 88-ounce blender attachment and a 9-cup food processor attachment. With the food processor top, you can make peanut butter, powdered sugar, gluten-free flour — or any other number of surprising ways to use a food processor you may not have thought of! The Ninja Deluxe Blender & Kitchen System is currently $40 off. Buy it at Costco for $139.99 until March 29.
FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System
Start making your wings sous vide-style for more flavor, or keep food fresh five times longer with a food vacuum sealing system. This system comes with various-sized bags to get you sealing your food right when you open the box. Currently $30 off until March 29, you can purchase the FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System at your Costco for $99.99.
Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System
If you don't yet have an air fryer, or if you're looking to upgrade, now is the time. Take advantage of the many air fryer hacks with this system from Ninja. The Crispi is portable and attaches to the tops of containers, which you can then use to store what you make. It comes with three glass container sizes: 6-cup, 4-quart, and 2½-quart. The five different modes are: recrisp, bake, air fry, max crisp, and keep warm. The air fryer is $35 off until March 29. Pick up a Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System for $124.99.
Vitamix Alta Pro Blender
With 10 speed settings plus a preprogrammed smoothie setting, this blender gets the job done. With a hot summer coming, you want something that can handle the amount of smoothies you'll want to make. This machine can easily handle any of our 20 great-tasting, healthy smoothie recipes. Until March 26, this Vitamix Alta Pro Blender is $80 off, pick it up at Costco for only $319.99.
Bosch 300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine
Make your morning routine easier with an automatic espresso machine. Unlike machines that require capsules, you can use any delicious coffee bean you like. Enjoy the smell of freshly ground beans from the in-machine grinder. Want a latte to start the day? It includes an in-cup milk frother, allowing you to set the milk's temperature. Currently $300 off, this Bosch 300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine is available only on Costco's website for $499.99.
Delta Clarifi Tankless Under Sink 6-stage Reverse Osmosis System
This tankless reverse osmosis water cleaning system fits easily right under your sink. Over 90 known contaminants are removed in the machine's six-stage process. A water faucet for your sink is included. Currently $200 off until April 12, the Delta Clarifi Tankless Under Sink 6-stage Reverse Osmosis System is available on Costco's website for $599.99.