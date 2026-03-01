The $35 Costco Glassware Set That's Made For Spring

The sheer relief (and quiet) that comes with reaching the food court and feeding the kids an amazing hot dog at Costco after hauling them around the giant store is unmatched. Familiar and reliable, these 'furters are guaranteed to please and cheap to boot. However, Costco is also the reigning champ at carrying new products and limited lines that have a contemporary style and finish throughout the changing seasons. One such item is the store's new fruity glassware set that's simply made for spring.

These Pandex glasses cost $34.99 and come in a set of four. Billed as 'icon glasses' because they feature four dainty fruit icons – lemon, orange, cherry, and strawberry – each 14-ounce piece has a spring-like vibe. The fruits themselves have a delightful protruding, beaded texture that sits within a surrounding indentation and are spaced across the surface, giving the glassware an artisan feel. As each of these glasses is handcrafted, there are slight variations within each piece. However, this just adds to their charm and lends the tumblers a sense of individuality and distinct character. These glasses are so cute that they'd also make awesome housewarming gifts for friends who love their glassware to have a little personality.

Anthropologie stocks similar icon-style glassware, but a single glass will set you back $16. Costco's version comes in at just under $9 each, marking a significant saving; however, they are very slightly smaller in dimension (about half an inch shorter).