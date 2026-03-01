The $35 Costco Glassware Set That's Made For Spring
The sheer relief (and quiet) that comes with reaching the food court and feeding the kids an amazing hot dog at Costco after hauling them around the giant store is unmatched. Familiar and reliable, these 'furters are guaranteed to please and cheap to boot. However, Costco is also the reigning champ at carrying new products and limited lines that have a contemporary style and finish throughout the changing seasons. One such item is the store's new fruity glassware set that's simply made for spring.
These Pandex glasses cost $34.99 and come in a set of four. Billed as 'icon glasses' because they feature four dainty fruit icons – lemon, orange, cherry, and strawberry – each 14-ounce piece has a spring-like vibe. The fruits themselves have a delightful protruding, beaded texture that sits within a surrounding indentation and are spaced across the surface, giving the glassware an artisan feel. As each of these glasses is handcrafted, there are slight variations within each piece. However, this just adds to their charm and lends the tumblers a sense of individuality and distinct character. These glasses are so cute that they'd also make awesome housewarming gifts for friends who love their glassware to have a little personality.
Anthropologie stocks similar icon-style glassware, but a single glass will set you back $16. Costco's version comes in at just under $9 each, marking a significant saving; however, they are very slightly smaller in dimension (about half an inch shorter).
Costco's Pandex Icon glasses are dishwasher safe
Pandex icon glasses are dishwasher safe, but not for use in the microwave. As they're made of soda lime glass, they are prone to cracking with sudden temperature changes, so they are best used for cold or warm drinks (boiling hot liquids are a definite no). That said, they make the perfect vessel for refreshing spring cocktails like margaritas and mojitos, as well as soda and juice. No matter whether you're sipping on a homemade lemonade at the dining table or entertaining out on the patio, the rustic design of each glass will lend your gatherings some quirky charm.
One reviewer on the Costco website who rated the glasses a five out of five said, "...what makes these glasses special is that the little 'fruit' on the surface of the glass is not a stencil. It is actually a little fruit made of glass that is sitting inside a small indentation on the surface. It appears as if the little fruit is part of the glass and has dimension." Another echoed that review: "The fruit icons are actually glass that's fused into the clear glass. They feel heavy and well-made. Great job Costco on another great product! I think we need to go get another set of 4 before they sell out."