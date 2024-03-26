Sous Vide Is A Truly Underrated Method For Cooking Wings

When cooking chicken wings, the main question is usually whether to bake, grill, or fry them. However, whichever method you choose, there's a reasonable chance you'll end up with imperfect wings. Because of their small size and bone-to-meat ratio, it's hard to end up with that ideal balance of juicy, tender meat and crispy skin.

Sous vide is a surprising savior for cooking wings to perfection. To the uninitiated wondering what sous vide is, it's a method of cooking where food is tightly sealed in a plastic bag, and then submerged in a circulating water bath that's heated to a constant temperature using an immersion tool. Sous vide is best known for allowing you to perfectly precision cook steak, creating unbeatable tenderness in even relatively tough cuts like flank steak. The technique works equally well with other meats: Sous vide turkey breast, for example, yields succulent, tender turkey that other cooking methods struggle to match.

On its own, sous vide is unable to give you crispy wings, as the cooking takes place inside a bag. Instead, the secret is to use the sous vide for what it does best: Slow cooking until your wings are perfectly tender. Then pat them dry, and sear at high heat for a short time. The result is wings with a crispy exterior and meat inside that's fall-off-the-bone tender.