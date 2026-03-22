Our Favorite Costco Food Court Hack Makes A Ridiculously Good Hot Dog Condiment (For Free!)

If you're a frequenter of the Costco food court, you might have sampled food hacks like the forbidden glizzy (a chicken bake stuffed with a hot dog) or made a Coke float with fountain soda and a scoop of soft serve. But have you ever come across the flavor-packed condiment for your hot dog known as Costco kimchi? Taking the top spot in our ranking of 5 Costco food court hacks, this mixture of sauces and onions won't cost you a cent and takes seconds to prep.

You've likely served Korean kimchi in one of the best ways to use it at home if you're a fan of spicy, fermented flavors. Costco's customer-created version of this punchy condiment shares some qualities with a classic batch of kimchi — it's tangy, spicy, sour, and salty — but you won't find any cabbage or chili paste in there. Instead, those lip-smacking flavors are recreated to a lesser (but still tasty!) degree using free items from the food court. All you need to do is combine three pumps of ketchup, relish, and mustard with two packs of red pepper flakes and plenty of chopped onions to make a yellow-hued condiment that's perfect for slathering over a hot dog. And trust us, you have to try it!

One of the top customer complaints about Costco concerns how the onion dispensers were removed during the pandemic. However, you can still ask for a tub of onions at the pick-up counter at many locations.