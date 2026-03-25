9 Popular Celebrity Chef Cooking Shows, Ranked Worst To Best

It's hard to move for celebrity chefs these days. There was a time when food professionals were out of the spotlight, but for generations now, being a chef can also be a pathway to star power — and your own show. In the age of social media, that's become even more obvious, and people who rise through the ranks of TikTok and Instagram can quickly end up on our TV screens. Interestingly, it seems there's recently been a slight shift away from the instructional-style cooking programs hosted by personalities like Ina Garten and Ree Drummond, and towards competition-style affairs, but there are still plenty of celebrity chef cooking shows for you to enjoy. The problem is, not all of them are good.

When a celebrity chef's cooking show is bad, it can be a hard watch: either the host isn't the most natural TV presence, or the food they're making just isn't that appealing (or overly simplistic). When they're good, though, they're simultaneously a haven from the stresses of life, instructional, and innovative, showing us things we'd never thought of before. We decided to round up as many current instructional-style cooking shows as we could find, and tell you which ones are the best and which are the worst. Tired of watching "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" (despite how good those sandwiches are)? Check these out instead.