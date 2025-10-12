10 Must-Visit Restaurants From Food Network Stars

Do you love Food Network? We're willing to bet that if you're reading this website, you do. Look, we get it. It's both the most comforting channel around and home to a host of stars that provide quality cooking tips on the regular. The vast majority of these stars are also working chefs in their own right, so you know you can trust their advice — and although some of them can't maintain the longevity of a television career and fade from the spotlight, plenty of them balance their TV appearances with running their own restaurants.

The good news is that these restaurants are a lot more accessible than you might think. The eateries of Food Network stars are dotted all around the country and offer excellent meals at good prices. Stars like Brooke Williamson, Crista Luedtke, and Chris Santos don't just act as the face of their respective restaurants, either; they routinely cook in their kitchens as well. However, it's fair to say that a lot of us have bought into celebrity endorsements, only to find that the item or meal we've purchased is actually pretty poor. So, which Food Network star restaurants are worth a visit? We've got the ones you should head to immediately, right here.