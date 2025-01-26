How Joanna Gaines Meal Preps To Save Precious Time Throughout The Week
Most people know that meal prepping is a road map to efficient time management in the kitchen and healthy meals on your plate. Even celebrity chefs like Joanna Gaines use this cooking strategy and embrace the myriad of meal prep hacks that will save you time. The Magnolia Network co-owner shared on Instagram that as busy as she is, she sets aside a half hour on her calendar at the beginning of every week to get her ingredients ready so she and her family can eat healthy.
Gaines wrote, "The hardest part to eating healthy is the prep work. I like to set aside thirty minutes at the beginning of the week to clean and chop my veggies and fruits." This may seem like a simple task, but the payoff is big. Chopping veggies can be time-consuming, so if you are going to break out a knife and cutting board, doing it once rather than multiple times throughout the week makes a lot of sense. When the cookbook author is ready to whip up her crowd-pleasing chili that uses Fritos or a meal that includes either of these two food groups, the ingredients are ready to go.
Joanna Gaines roasts her kids' veggies
Joanna Gaines further revealed in her social post that her children's taste buds aren't excited by raw or steamed veggies so, instead, she will roast them. She explained, "It's simple- line your pan with foil and drizzle your veggies with olive oil (I like to stir around to make sure it's all coated) and then sprinkle with sea salt and fresh ground pepper. Bake at 425 degrees [Fahrenheit] for 20 to 25 minutes." Lining the baking sheet with foil also makes for easier cleanup, which is also a nice time saver. Just toss the foil and wash down a relatively clean baking sheet. Win-win.
The "Fixer Upper" star adds sweet potatoes to whatever veggies she is roasting to "curb" her sweet tooth. She will also make some oven-roasted kale chips for snacking. Of course, accessibility to veggies is a little easier for Gaines, including the parsley she uses to amp up the flavor of her cheese balls; she tends to get her leafy greens and herbs straight from her garden. Still, Gaines' meal-prepping philosophy makes eating healthy a breeze and can easily be adapted to fit your own needs.