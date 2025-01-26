How Joanna Gaines Meal Preps To Save Precious Time Throughout The Week

Most people know that meal prepping is a road map to efficient time management in the kitchen and healthy meals on your plate. Even celebrity chefs like Joanna Gaines use this cooking strategy and embrace the myriad of meal prep hacks that will save you time. The Magnolia Network co-owner shared on Instagram that as busy as she is, she sets aside a half hour on her calendar at the beginning of every week to get her ingredients ready so she and her family can eat healthy.

Gaines wrote, "The hardest part to eating healthy is the prep work. I like to set aside thirty minutes at the beginning of the week to clean and chop my veggies and fruits." This may seem like a simple task, but the payoff is big. Chopping veggies can be time-consuming, so if you are going to break out a knife and cutting board, doing it once rather than multiple times throughout the week makes a lot of sense. When the cookbook author is ready to whip up her crowd-pleasing chili that uses Fritos or a meal that includes either of these two food groups, the ingredients are ready to go.