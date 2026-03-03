The Cheap Frozen Staple Ree Drummond Uses Frequently In Her Recipes
Tater tots are, indeed, among the favorite frozen foods chefs love to cook with, especially for The Pioneer Woman. Ree Drummond keeps this starchy staple on hand to make some of her best meals, and for good reason. It is difficult not to love a fried potato, and tater tots are all kinds of shredded tuber goodness. What makes them worth keeping in the freezer? This frozen food is easy to make and even better to eat. Pop a sheet pan full of them in the oven, and they emerge, golden, crispy, and piping hot. While they are delicious as a stand-alone snack, Drummond uses them in a way that you need to adopt.
Apart from them being exceptionally easy on the pocketbook — a 32-ounce bag of Ore-Ida Crispy Tater Tots Seasoned Shredded Frozen Potatoes will run you under $5 at the likes of Walmart and Target — tater tots are versatile. The cookbook author frequently adds them to her casseroles, making them the base of her breakfast casserole as well as her nachos. The crunchy exterior and tender interior are a perfect foundation for creamy layers of egg and dairy, along with those bits of protein and veggies that find their way into your cooking plans.
Things to consider
If you loved tater tots as a kid and want to use Ree Drummond's casserole approach for your next meal, there are a few things to consider. First, this frozen food is all about texture. For this reason, start with frozen tater tots. If you thaw them, you will end up with a soggy casserole instead of the crispy, crunchy bite your mouth expects. You also do not want to layer your shredded cheese on top of them. Cheese should be placed over your filling. Speaking of the filling, if you are using ground beef, be sure to drain it. Otherwise, it will also lead to a greasy, mushy mess.
To really achieve that crispy exterior, place your tater tot casserole under the broiler for a few minutes. It doesn't need a lot of time — 3-5 minutes should do it — but don't walk away or it might burn. If you need a little inspiration, try making a cheesy broccoli tater-topped casserole to get the kiddos excited about eating veggies, or try a chili cheese tater tot casserole for your next tailgate or Sunday night football watch party. Your family and friends will gobble it up and ask you for your recipe.