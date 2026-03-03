The Cheap Frozen Staple Ree Drummond Uses Frequently In Her Recipes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tater tots are, indeed, among the favorite frozen foods chefs love to cook with, especially for The Pioneer Woman. Ree Drummond keeps this starchy staple on hand to make some of her best meals, and for good reason. It is difficult not to love a fried potato, and tater tots are all kinds of shredded tuber goodness. What makes them worth keeping in the freezer? This frozen food is easy to make and even better to eat. Pop a sheet pan full of them in the oven, and they emerge, golden, crispy, and piping hot. While they are delicious as a stand-alone snack, Drummond uses them in a way that you need to adopt.

Apart from them being exceptionally easy on the pocketbook — a 32-ounce bag of Ore-Ida Crispy Tater Tots Seasoned Shredded Frozen Potatoes will run you under $5 at the likes of Walmart and Target — tater tots are versatile. The cookbook author frequently adds them to her casseroles, making them the base of her breakfast casserole as well as her nachos. The crunchy exterior and tender interior are a perfect foundation for creamy layers of egg and dairy, along with those bits of protein and veggies that find their way into your cooking plans.