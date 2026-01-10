10 Of The Best Sandwiches Guy Fieri Tried On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

If there's one thing Guy Fieri knows a lot about, it's food. The host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has literally made it his life's work to travel up and down the country, sampling meals made by the best chefs and cooks out there — and amidst the piles of fried chicken, pizzas, and baskets of fries, there have been sandwiches. Lots and lots of sandwiches. Subs, paninis, and other formations of bread and filling have appeared countless times on the show, and when Fieri likes one, it's immediately clear. However, Food Network stars can host a lot of episodes, and Fieri is no exception, with over 700 in the can. That means it's hard to keep track of which ones have been the all-time greats. Luckily, though, you don't have to do that, because we've done it for you.

We've compiled all the best sandwiches ever featured on the show and are presenting them for your delectation. These aren't just sammies that Fieri liked, but ones that regular customers at these restaurants do, too. Even better, because they're all still available today, you can drive and get one yourself. From Alaska to Santa Fe, here are the diners you should visit, along with the sandwiches they serve.