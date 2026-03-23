10 Best Tips For Navigating An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

Surely everyone should be better at all-you-can-eat buffets by now, right? This restaurant style has been a fixture in the American culinary landscape since the 1940s, becoming particularly popular in the last four decades, and it's fair to say that most of us feel like we know the deal. We walk up with our plates, we load them up, and we return to our tables. Rinse and repeat. However, within that seemingly simple three-step plan are a load of potential pitfalls. Navigating all-you-can-eat (or AYCE) buffets can actually be a little more complicated than we might think, and a lot of us might be making a few mistakes without realizing it.

Many of these mistakes stem from the fact that every buffet is a little different from the last. While they all follow the same format, they all have their own individual quirks and floor plans, and if you don't have a grasp on the fundamentals, things can quickly descend into chaos. Buffets can also lull us into a false sense of security or tempt us with cleverly positioned food items, which can ultimately make our experience worse. Well, we've had enough of seeing this happen. We bring you our top tips for hitting up AYCE offerings, so you can get it right every time.