5 Of The Best Ways To Tell If You're Eating At A Quality Buffet
As a restaurant category, buffets sometimes suffer from broad perceptions of poor quality. But not all buffets live up to this mediocre stereotype. Piero Procida is the director of food and beverage at Beverly Wilshire, a historic Four Seasons Hotel located in Beverly Hills, and he told Daily Meal five reliable ways to tell if a buffet is good or not.
Cleanliness is a major sign of buffet quality, since clean and orderly serving areas bode well for a clean and orderly kitchen. There should also be plenty of attendants, Procida says, constantly making sure that the buffet is stocked with quality food. And although buffet decor is not edible, thoughtful design — including small details like allergen warnings — suggests that employees care about their work.
But just as there are several good signs to look out for, there are certain signs of a low-quality buffet. Flies and other pests are an absolute no, and old food can be both unappetizing and dangerous. The presence of these suggests poor hygiene and neglectful service.
Good buffets are well arranged and well maintained
Signs of a good buffet largely revolve around cleanliness and consideration for customers. Piero Procida told us that "immediate indicators of a high-quality buffet include thoughtfully arranged and clean stations, consistent staff presence, detailed signage, as well as food that looks and tastes good."
One of the things buffets don't want you to know about the food is the inevitability of cross contamination; good buffets will go the extra mile to clean stations and replace used serving utensils. Attention to these details reduces cross contamination and bodes well for kitchen cleanliness, too. Procida explained that "if the front-of-house is messy or poorly maintained, chances are the same applies to food preparation areas."
A good buffet is thoroughly cared for by the staff. Procida noted that "attendants who are consistently checking on the buffet — from tidying, refilling, and checking temperatures — shows they are actively engaged." Proper labeling of food, ingredients, and allergens signals that a customer-first attitude permeates the business. "Buffets that provide this level of transparency show a real commitment to guest well-being and inclusivity," he said.
Bad buffets feature old food and, potentially, flies
Just as the signs of a good buffet are about cleanliness and customer service, many signs of a low-quality buffet are the opposite. One obvious sign that Piero Procida noted was that "the presence of flies indicates inadequate attention to food safety protocols." Flies are so obviously unappetizing that a quality buffet should have zero tolerance for them.
Procida also pointed out that "food shouldn't appear like it's been sitting out too long: Look for signs like dried-out edges, discoloration, or temperature inconsistencies." This is especially true of sushi, one of the foods you should avoid at any buffet. Raw fish always has a risk of foodborne illness, but this is magnified with buffet sushi, which sits out for too long and may be touched by unclean hands or tools.
Finally, Procida pointed out that "it may seem obvious but cold foods should be cold, [and] hot foods should be hot." Food being the wrong temperature is one of the top 12 buffet red flags to look out for, not only because of the potential for low quality food (think cold lasagna or hot pudding) but also food poisoning.