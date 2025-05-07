5 Of The Best Ways To Tell If You're Eating At A Quality Buffet

As a restaurant category, buffets sometimes suffer from broad perceptions of poor quality. But not all buffets live up to this mediocre stereotype. Piero Procida is the director of food and beverage at Beverly Wilshire, a historic Four Seasons Hotel located in Beverly Hills, and he told Daily Meal five reliable ways to tell if a buffet is good or not.

Cleanliness is a major sign of buffet quality, since clean and orderly serving areas bode well for a clean and orderly kitchen. There should also be plenty of attendants, Procida says, constantly making sure that the buffet is stocked with quality food. And although buffet decor is not edible, thoughtful design — including small details like allergen warnings — suggests that employees care about their work.

But just as there are several good signs to look out for, there are certain signs of a low-quality buffet. Flies and other pests are an absolute no, and old food can be both unappetizing and dangerous. The presence of these suggests poor hygiene and neglectful service.