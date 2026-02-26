America's First All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Only Cost $1

Las Vegas is perhaps best known for gambling, but the colossal amounts of money involved in that also fuel a range of other nightlife, entertainment, and dining options. And one of Vegas' most famous meal presentations is the all-you-can-eat buffet, an icon of casual American dining that was actually born in Vegas itself — even if its $1.00 price point ($17.87 in today's money) is a thing of the past.

El Rancho Vegas was the first casino resort on what's now known as the Las Vegas Strip, and in 1946 it opened the Chuck Wagon as a late-night dining option from 1 to 4 AM. The casino was Western-themed, and so too was the Chuck Wagon, which featured a mural of men on horseback behind the buffet.

Details on the menu are scant, but it was relatively limited compared to today's buffets. The Chuck Wagon, renamed the Buckaroo Buffet in the 1950s, offered only a bottomless selection of salads, cold cuts, and seafood. There may not have been buffet staples like ribs, burgers, and pot stickers, but it was a bargain that modern buffets on the Strip just can't match.