The 7 Best Foods To Eat At A Hotel Breakfast Buffet And 7 You Might Want To Skip

When you're on vacation, the breakfast buffet is where your senses come alive for the day. These all-you-can-eat affairs are a necessary pit stop before you head out to see the world. While browsing the buffet you'll find everything from eggs to pancakes to local favorites. While some of the many foods you'll find are perfect to start your day, there are others that might be best left under the heat lamp.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, breakfast buffets were a risk because they are high-traffic areas where multiple people share space, time, and serving spoons. Hoteliers across the world have adapted their practices to mitigate these risks, and in the process have made the buffets even classier. Measures like individually plated and wrapped food items and servers being on hand to serve your food have become more common. All of this makes for a way more relaxing, up-market experience.

But while breakfast buffets may have changed their style, they may not have changed their food. Breakfast buffets usually have a wide variety of foods to choose from, and these can range pretty widely in their nutritional quality and freshness. And when it's the first thing in the morning, it can be difficult to accurately figure out which food items are the best-made and healthiest, and which will leave you feeling dissatisfied or sluggish. And that's why we decided, once and for all, to spill the beans about which breakfast buffet items to leave off your plate, and which to stock up on.