What All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Don't Want You To Know About The Food

While we may believe our food selection is completely based on personal whims, buffets do everything they can to influence what we decide to put on our plates. The placement of dishes in the lineup is highly strategic, since buffets want to keep customers from overindulging on foods made from more expensive ingredients — another way to keep costs down and profits up. Achieving this is fairly simple and plays once again into human psychology. According to a study discussed in the science and medicine journal PLOS ONE, 75% of buffet diners opt for the first foods on a buffet table, accounting for over 60% of the total food they consume throughout the course of their dining experience.

Buffets operate under this principle, that diners can't help loading up their plates with the first few dishes they see, which leaves little room for anything else. By simply placing more expensive items at the end of the buffet, restaurants trick many diners into filling up on cheaper dishes first. Navigating bread, pasta, and other starchy options ahead of the meats and seafood, customers are likely to pile their undersized buffet plates with filling carbs for their first round. Not only are diners forced to sit down and eat this food before returning for the more expensive items, but they will be less hungry when they go back for seconds too, making them less likely to overdo it on meats and other pricier dishes.