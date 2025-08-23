The Buffet Hygiene Rule You Might Be Breaking Without Realizing It

Buffets are like carnivals, bursting with so many choices that they can leave you both dazzled and unsure of what to try first. As tempting as an all-you-can-eat deal may be, there are a few unspoken buffet basics you should follow, including being dressed right and not taking huge portions. Because many hotels do not have the hard rules laid out, people are bound to make mistakes when eating at a hotel buffet. While you don't need to memorize every guideline, there's one rule you should never forget, which is to always grab a fresh plate when going back for seconds. This isn't just about etiquette, it's primarily about hygiene, and you don't want to mess around with that.

Let's be honest, buffets aren't known for being squeaky clean. Food can sit out too long without proper temperature control, leftovers may get recycled, and the high-traffic setup makes it easier for germs to spread through coughs, sneezes, or unwashed hands. Of course, it also helps to keep an eye out for a few buffet red flags, like a lack of clean serving utensils or sneeze guards. It can also help to avoid certain foods at a buffet. But this is one thing that is fully in your control. Reaching for the same plate for seconds might seem harmless, but it can easily lead to cross-contamination. Leftover crumbs, sauces, or even a trace of saliva from your first helping can lead to the spread of bacteria, especially if you accidentally let the serving spoon brush against your used plate. It's an easy mistake, but one that spreads more than just food around. For everyone's sake (and your stomach's), grab a clean plate. The simple step will help keep germs off the menu.