Every Outback Steakhouse Side, Ranked Worst To Best

Outback Steakhouse may not be quite as popular as it once was, but it still has its place in my personal top five favorite restaurants. From well-ranked Outback Steakhouse steaks to secret menu items I insist you try, I've rarely had a truly bad meal at the chain. Plus, I'm a big fan of the laidback attitude and casually elegant atmosphere of the restaurants. Thanks to this, I've visited the chain more times than I can count, and in multiple locations, too. But perhaps you've only visited Outback Steakhouse a few times, or you're preparing for your very first visit. If that's the case, how do you know which sides to order with your steak for the best possible meal?

If you're asking yourself that question, you've come to the right place because I was given the opportunity to compare every Outback Steakhouse side and rank them from worst to best. To do this, I tried each option exactly as-is, without substitutions, and judged them primarily based on taste using my extensive food industry background and a range of other relevant experiences. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Oh, and if you're preparing for your very first visit to the Australian-themed restaurant chain, make sure you read up on the rules to know before visiting Outback Steakhouse. Now, without further ado, here's what I thought of every Outback Steakhouse side.