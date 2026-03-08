Every Outback Steakhouse Side, Ranked Worst To Best
Outback Steakhouse may not be quite as popular as it once was, but it still has its place in my personal top five favorite restaurants. From well-ranked Outback Steakhouse steaks to secret menu items I insist you try, I've rarely had a truly bad meal at the chain. Plus, I'm a big fan of the laidback attitude and casually elegant atmosphere of the restaurants. Thanks to this, I've visited the chain more times than I can count, and in multiple locations, too. But perhaps you've only visited Outback Steakhouse a few times, or you're preparing for your very first visit. If that's the case, how do you know which sides to order with your steak for the best possible meal?
If you're asking yourself that question, you've come to the right place because I was given the opportunity to compare every Outback Steakhouse side and rank them from worst to best. To do this, I tried each option exactly as-is, without substitutions, and judged them primarily based on taste using my extensive food industry background and a range of other relevant experiences. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Oh, and if you're preparing for your very first visit to the Australian-themed restaurant chain, make sure you read up on the rules to know before visiting Outback Steakhouse. Now, without further ado, here's what I thought of every Outback Steakhouse side.
12. Aussie Fries
Before I dive into any taste test notes, I think it's important to take a moment to recognize that this was not my best experience at Outback Steakhouse. Whether it was an off night for the staff or my preferred location has gone downhill, I don't know. Previously, I've had excellent experiences, but this time there were several problems with my order — from poorly cooked sides to missing toppings and beyond. This may have skewed the results a bit, but it's what I have to work with and base this ranking off of, unfortunately.
All of that being said, the Aussie Fries deserved the last spot without a doubt because they were soggy and tasted "old." I wouldn't be surprised if they were sitting under the heat lamp for some time before being served to me. The seasoning was mediocre at best, and I did end up adding salt after my initial taste test. This helped slightly, but it wasn't enough to redeem these fries by any means, nor could it cover the old grease smell they had. Overall, I don't have anything good to say about this side.
I wouldn't order these Aussie fries again, nor would I eat them if offered to me by someone else. I recommend skipping these and opting for a higher-ranking potato-based option because there are several choices closer to the top of the list.
11. Seasoned Rice
Unfortunately, I've come to realize that many eateries just don't do seasoned rice well. Not only has Outback's variation ranked in the second-to-last place, but seasoned rice was also second-to-last in my ranking of Wawa sides, and many of the complaints I had for those previously are the same I have for these.
Despite a sprinkling of greenery on top that gave me hope of something better, Outback's Seasoned Rice wasn't very well seasoned. To me, it tasted very plain and ordinary, with no defining flavor outside of faint buttery tones. Even the greenery ended up being more of a visual aesthetic rather than anything I would call a "flavor." These were also a bit hard with a very slight sliminess that, while not enough to make me gag, was certainly enough for this to rank lower.
I won't be purchasing this again. Skip this in favor of one of our top six sides, which are actually quite good.
10. Sweet Potato
I fully believe this sweet potato would have ranked better, despite my complaints about the vegetable itself, if Outback Steakhouse had remembered to provide me with my honey and brown sugar toppings. It was ordered as "loaded," and I adore loaded sweet potatoes, but without these toppings, it was just very plain. Unfortunately, this was only my first complaint.
For the purposes of this taste test, I grabbed the food as takeout, as I have done for nearly every ranking in the past, as this gives me an opportunity to sit with my food and really consider it. I have found this allows me to give the fairest assessment because I don't feel rushed to open up a table for the next customer. That being said, this sweet potato was wrapped in aluminum foil, and when I grabbed it to plate so I might eat it, it squished unappealingly. Opening that foil showed me a soggy, wet sweet potato that looked like it had been left sitting inside a vat of butter. This wasn't indicative of the taste, which might have been better if it were more buttery. Instead, it was plain with only mild sweet flavors, as though the sweet potato flavor itself was muted.
I may purchase this again, only to experience it with the toppings it was supposed to have. As it was provided to me during this Outback Steakhouse visit, I wouldn't eat it again, however, and can't recommend it.
9. French Onion Soup
I'm a big fan of homemade French onion soup, and I've had excellent variations at different restaurants over the years. But I have also found that this is a seemingly simple dish that's very easy to mess up. Based on its spot in this ranking, you can guess I wasn't terribly thrilled with Outback's rendition.
The base flavor of this French Onion Soup was actually okay, featuring heavy caramelized onion, moderate creamy tones, and a robust savoriness, or, at least as robust and heavy as this soup could be. Overall, the flavor profile was quite weak in comparison to some of my favorite options, with "salty" being the only taste that wasn't muted. Also, I wasn't a fan of the thicker consistency. Instead of the almost silky consistency I expected, this one was very creamy, and that's just not what I think this soup should be.
It's very unlikely I'll be ordering this again. If you're looking for a soup to pair your meal with, there's a slightly better-ranking one I suggest opting for instead.
8. Baked Potato Soup
If you're set on having a soup with your meal, this Baked Potato Soup will be your best option. Of course, that isn't saying much since it still ranks closer to the bottom of this list than the top.
One positive thing I can say about this soup is that it had a nice smell. There was a definitive starchy potato scent heavily accented by creamy and savory tones. The flavor profile itself was very mediocre, however, and was predominantly just unseasoned potato. Amongst this dominant flavor profile was a greasy undertone. Visually, this didn't come close to what I was expecting based on the images on Outback Steakhouse's online menu. There, this was portrayed as a chunky soup with a light broth and ample toppings, which the location conveniently forgot. What I ended up with instead was something with the consistency of gravy that had a heavy grease line that was equally unappealing.
I won't get this again and fear the grease would upset my stomach if I ate a full portion. Although I don't really recommend this, soup enthusiasts would either have to suffer through this "best" option or commit to choosing something else.
7. Dressed Baked Potato
Despite other issues I have with this Dressed Baked Potato, I'm happy to report that taste was not one of them. Did I have an issue with the texture? Yes. The presentation? Yes. But the taste was surprisingly excellent, which is why it ranked higher than the previous options on our list.
I noticed the textural issues immediately. It was challenging to cut and didn't "mash" or flake the way a good baked potato should. Plus, the toppings were really just a big, messy clump, which was a bit of a nightmare. Still, the scent offered some hope that this Dressed Baked Potato wouldn't be a complete disappointment, as there were faint hints of salt, cheese, bacon, chive, and butter amongst the overarching starchiness. I was quite shocked when the taste ended up being fantastic and very similar to what the scent indicated it would be, despite its other problems. A dominating starchiness with defined buttery tones was accented by a moderate saltiness and cheesiness alongside a light, earthy tang. If it weren't for the structural issues, this could have ranked much better.
Although I wouldn't likely order this again, I could certainly eat Outback's Dressed Baked Potato again if it were offered to me by someone else. However, I recommend skipping this in lieu of better ranking potato-based options that sit towards the top of our list.
6. Asparagus
Asparagus seems to be a vegetable that people have very strong opinions on. They either love it or hate it, with no middle ground. I happen to be one of those people who love well-made asparagus, and honestly, Outback Steakhouse didn't do terribly here. In fact, this marks the part of the list where we begin getting into the actually "good" side options.
There was a very defined earthy smell to these asparagus stalks, which featured a touch of butter. Texture-wise, these were pretty nice, although the ends were a little hard. Of course, this is an acceptable way to serve asparagus, and it's simply my personal preference that they would be a bit softer. They're lightly seasoned with only salt as far as I can taste, but this vegetable has a strong flavor of its own, so this works out fine. Again, I'd prefer to have a bit more seasoning (maybe black pepper and garlic), but they're not bad as they are. Overall, these aren't mind-blowing, but they aren't disgusting, either.
I probably wouldn't order these again simply because there's a vegetable here I prefer more. However, I would definitely eat this if it were served to me by someone else. If you enjoy asparagus, you'll probably like this just fine.
5. Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
Is there anything better than homemade buttery mashed potatoes? It's a side dish I often fall back on when cooking for my family because it pairs so well with almost everything. But there are so many ways to make mashed potatoes, and I haven't enjoyed every restaurant option I've had previously. Thankfully, these turned out to be pretty decent.
There wasn't a defined scent to these potatoes when I opened up their to-go container, but I immediately noted they had a nice consistency — firm, but soft, and with obvious small pieces of skin. This more rustic option is to my liking as it introduces a balance of soft and crisp elements to the dish. As I took my first bite, I was greeted by creamy potatoes with a medium-weight mouthfeel and a very light flavor profile. The hallmark potato taste took center stage and was only mildly accented by streaks of butter and light seasoning. I would have liked the butter to be a little more forward and for there to have been a bit more robust seasoning profile, but overall, this was decent.
The only reason I might not order this again is that there's a different mashed potato on this list that I prefer more. If you enjoy a plainer, more lightly flavored mashed potato, you'll like this just fine.
4. Broccoli
Broccoli has always been one of my top three favorite vegetables. After all, it pairs well with almost anything, and it's remarkably simple to cook once you know what you're doing. Unfortunately, I often find that restaurant options veer too far in either direction. Either the broccoli is much too hard, or it's basically mush. You can't imagine my excitement when I tell you this wasn't the case with this Outback Steakhouse side.
Personally, I found that this broccoli was perfect. It wasn't so hard that it was challenging to eat, but it wasn't so soft that it turned to mush. Instead, it was firm enough to hold its shape, while having a nice give as I bit into it. If the taste had been as perfect, this could have easily been the top side. Yet there wasn't much seasoning on the broccoli, and I would have liked to have seen more. After my initial taste test, I did add a little salt and pepper, which really helped boost the earthy, buttery flavor profile that did exist.
I will order this again as my go-to vegetable on future Outback Steakhouse visits. If you're looking for a vegetable to pair with your meat and starchy side, broccoli is likely your best choice.
3. Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Finally, we reach the part of this ranking where the sides go from "good" to "great." The top three options will be the ones you should order if you want the best meal accompaniments.
The Homestyle Mashed Potatoes were already pretty good, and that is the base for this loaded option. The difference? Topping the Loaded Mashed Potatoes with bacon, scallions, and cheese solves the few minor issues I had with the plain option, which predominantly revolved around there being a lack of bold flavor. The generous toppings complement the flavor profile of the base potatoes quite well and really kick it up a notch by adding savory, cheesy, and earthy flavor. Interestingly, this made the base potatoes themselves feel more seasoned, even with bites that didn't contain the toppings. I have nothing negative to say here, and the only reason this side ranked lower is nuanced personal preference. I also believe the top two sides to be more filling, and, therefore, a better value.
I will definitely be ordering these Loaded Mashed Potatoes on future visits to Outback Steakhouse. If you're looking for a potato-based side for your meal, this is your best option.
2. Steakhouse Mac and Cheese
Macaroni and cheese is an excellent side for steak, in my opinion, which is likely what you'll be ordering if you go to Outback Steakhouse. With this in mind, I'm happy to report that their variation of this classic comfort dish is delicious and definitely lived up to my expectations.
What I enjoyed most about this Steakhouse Mac and Cheese is the structural depth created by breadcrumb topping, perfectly cooked noodles, and thick cheese sauce. Plus, the cheesy flavor isn't dominating or overwhelming like some restaurant variations I've had in the past. Rather, the flavor is quite light, which allows for an even balance between the cheese and starches. Through this balanced flavor profile were subtle signs of butter, which became especially noticeable as I swallowed. A slight scent of pasta and cheese emanated from the to-go container once it was opened, which was pleasant.
I will definitely order this again and think it's actually one of the better restaurant mac and cheese options I've had. I highly recommend giving it a try.
1. Tasmanian Chili
Honestly, I'm incredibly shocked that this chili landed in the top spot because I vastly prefer the options with beans. But this Tasmanian Chili ended up feeling full and complex even without them.
From the beginning, this chili showered me with great promise as a hearty, sweet scent reached my nose even before I pulled the entire lid off, and since the smell of my food is so important to me, this was a huge boon. Somehow, the taste and feel were even better. The chili was thick with solid bits throughout and a gooey topping to create a layered bite. The taste was robustly tomato with a moderate amount of spice and completed by cheesy, rich notes.
I will definitely be regularly ordering this Tasmanian Chili on future visits to the chain steakhouse. I highly recommend you grab a cup or bowl for yourself so that you can experience exactly why it was ranked as our top Outback Steakhouse side.
Methodology
I chose Outback Steakhouse sides for inclusion in this list based on their availability to me at my local restaurant in Mays Landing, New Jersey. I chose all sides available to me at the time of purchase so that I could provide the most comprehensive overview of the chain's offerings. Every side was eaten exactly as-is, without alterations, for the fairest assessments. Each item was judged based primarily on taste, with texture, smell, and visual aesthetics playing smaller roles, particularly where one of these aspects was especially noteworthy.
To make these assessments, I relied mostly on more than fifteen years of food industry experience, during which time I spent several years working in the kitchens of restaurants offering similar fare to what Outback Steakhouse offers. Prior consumership of Outback Steakhouse and the creation of many ranking articles for Daily Meal also contributed, including similar articles like this one ranking Applebee's sides and this one ranking the best Texas Roadhouse sides. Although personal preference played a role in this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased as possible about product quality.