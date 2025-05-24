6 Secret Menu Items At Outback Steakhouse You Must Try

Outback Steakhouse is best known for its delicious steaks, and this might be the reason you frequent the chain. But, if you haven't ordered anything off its secret menu, you're really missing out. If you're not familiar with secret menus or "ordering off menu," it's when you take some of the things offered by an establishment and combine them to create a unique dish that isn't typically served. Sometimes, these are designed with multiple dishes, and sometimes they make use of freebies like condiments.

There are an abundance of secret menu items at most restaurants — although, if you love secret menus, these 23 chain restaurants have the best (and you should definitely give them a try after you eat your way through this list). But, today, we've selected the six best secret menu items that you absolutely need to try at Outback Steakhouse. I'll explain what the final dish is and exactly how to create it. Ready to get started so you know what to order? Let's get into it.