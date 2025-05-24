6 Secret Menu Items At Outback Steakhouse You Must Try
Outback Steakhouse is best known for its delicious steaks, and this might be the reason you frequent the chain. But, if you haven't ordered anything off its secret menu, you're really missing out. If you're not familiar with secret menus or "ordering off menu," it's when you take some of the things offered by an establishment and combine them to create a unique dish that isn't typically served. Sometimes, these are designed with multiple dishes, and sometimes they make use of freebies like condiments.
There are an abundance of secret menu items at most restaurants — although, if you love secret menus, these 23 chain restaurants have the best (and you should definitely give them a try after you eat your way through this list). But, today, we've selected the six best secret menu items that you absolutely need to try at Outback Steakhouse. I'll explain what the final dish is and exactly how to create it. Ready to get started so you know what to order? Let's get into it.
1. 1. Aussie chili cheese fries
Who doesn't love chili cheese fries? They're savory and starchy and creamy — everything you could possibly want from a side or appetizer. But, Aussie Chili Cheese Fries are even better because they utilize Outback Steakhouse's signature Tasmanian Chili. Oh, and just a fun fact about this chain — did you know that Outback Steakhouse didn't originate in Australia? Yeah, I didn't know it was an American restaurant either. Anyways...
To create this dish, you'll need to order the Aussie cheese fries and a Tasmanian chili, which will come topped with cheese and scallions. Putting it together is as simple as pouring the chili on top of the fries and enjoying it! If you love chili cheese fries or any other loaded fry option, you'll love this.
The fries for this secret menu item costs $12.49 at my local Outback Steakhouse in Mays Landing, New Jersey, and the Tasmanian Chili costs $5.99, bringing the grand total to $18.48. That may seem pricey, but this appetizer's serving size can easily work for six people; alternatively, it could be a main course if you're feeling like something snacky.
2. 2. Chili cheese baked potato
This chili cheese baked potato might not be on the official menu, but it's going to be one of your go-to secret menu items after you try it. The warm, starchy baked potato pairs perfectly with the creamy cheese and rich, umami chili. There's a textural complexity to this dish and a hearty mouthfeel that I love. If you enjoy meat and potato dishes, you'll enjoy this.
You'll need to order a dressed baked potato, which will come topped with sour cream, bacon bits, cheese, and scallions for only $3.99. Pair this with a Tasmanian Chili for $5.99, bringing this entree or side up to $9.98. The serving size here is definitely large enough to be the main course. In fact, after I ate it, I was very full and satisfied.
If you're a huge fan of chili cheese baked potatoes, you'll be happy to know you can create this dish on other chain's secret menus, too. For example, you can add the iconic topping to a Wendy's baked potato for a similar dish on-the-go.
3. 3. Chili cheese hamburger
I have one more secret menu item for you that utilizes Tasmanian Chili, and this one may be the best yet. Got a hankering for a chili cheese hamburger? You can hack your way to this delicious treat at Outback Steakhouse by combining the $14.49 Outback Burger with a $5.99 Tasmanian Chili. Oh, and if you want to go all out with the chili, a single order will be enough for both the Chili Cheese Hamburger and the Chili Cheese Baked Potato, so just split it appropriately based on your personal preferences.
To make this, just pour some of the chili (cheese included, of course) between the top bun and meat of the Outback Burger. Put the bun back on top and enjoy! You'll be rewarded with a rich, deeply umami dish that's perfectly balanced with a buttery bun and fresh, earthy produce. Texturally, there's a complexity to the dish that I always prefer and the smell is absolutely mouth-watering. It's a little messy, so keep a few napkins handy!
4. 4. Bloomin' shrimp rice bowl
For this mouthwatering dish, you need shrimp, rice, and broccoli with a side of Bloomin' Sauce. Thankfully, one of the healthiest menu items at Outback Steakhouse has almost everything you need — order the Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie, making sure you choose broccoli and seasoned rice as your sides. The shrimp dish will run you $21.99, but there wasn't an additional charge for my side of Bloomin' Sauce. Unfortunately, I can't confirm or deny whether there will be a small fee at other locations.
Although making this Bloomin' Shrimp Rice Bowl is a little more involved than my previous dishes, it's still super simple. Make sure you request an extra bowl if you're ordering in. Mix the rice, broccoli, and shrimp into a bowl. Top with a full plastic ramekin of Bloomin' Sauce and carefully stir it in. Voila! A delicious, creamy seafood rice bowl that's bound to be the new favorite of shrimp enthusiasts everywhere.
5. 5. Loaded cheesesteak mac & cheese
This loaded cheesesteak mac & cheese is rich and creamy, with a deep umami flavor profile perfectly balanced with starchy pasta and a very light sprinkling of fresh bell peppers. This one is guaranteed to be a fan favorite and it could be a popular secret menu option for kids — I know my children love all macaroni and cheese, this one included!
To create this secret menu item, you need to order the $15.49 Three Cheese Steak Dip and the $5.99 Steakhouse Mac & Cheese. You'll need about half of the dip, so the other half can still work as an appetizer before you begin eating the main course. Carefully scoop that half into the mac & cheese and stir until fully combined. I recommend stirring halfway through adding, too, because it'll be both easier and ensure you get a little steak dip in every bite.
If you're feeling really fancy, you could crumble some of your tortilla chips over the top. Although I didn't do it this time, I have in the past and it's perfect for when you want a little extra crunch in your dish.
6. 6. Cheese steak rice bowl
Love the idea of using the cheese steak dip, but think pairing it with macaroni and cheese may be a bit too much? Don't worry, there's a secret menu item for you, too. You can hack your way into a Cheese Steak Rice Bowl that features all the flavors of the mouthwatering dip, but balanced with rice and vegetables instead.
To create this, you need to order one Three Cheese Steak Dip for $15.49, with a $3.99 side of Fresh Steamed Broccoli and a $3.99 order of Seasoned Rice — bringing this dish up to $23.47 for a generous portion size that satisfied my hunger. Remember to ask for an extra bowl if you're eating in (although you can make this in the dip's bowl). Combine the ingredients together and enjoy all the creamy, starchy, umami flavors of your new secret menu rice bowl.
7. How I chose secret menu items for inclusion on this list
Although there are an abundance of secret menu items you could create at Outback Steakhouse, the items on this list were chosen based on taste and ease of creation. Since this is my own recommendation, my personal preferences also played a deciding role.
Please be aware that menu items may vary from one location to another, so your local venue might not offer all dishes referenced here. Some secret menu items may be recreated using varied dishes — like using the side of fries for Aussie Chili Cheese Fries, creating a smaller portion at a lower price. This is the beauty of secret menus.