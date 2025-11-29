The Ultimate Ranking Of Applebee's Sides

As of 2024, Applebee's was the fourth most popular casual chain restaurant, falling in line behind Chili's Grill and Bar, Olive Garden, and Texas Roadhouse. It's no wonder that the chain holds a rightful place in the top 10 national casual chain restaurants. Its menu has something to offer everyone, from the Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad to the Classic Chicken Parmesan and everything in between. Of course, what most of these entrees have in common is that they come with your choice of two complementary sides. Choosing the best sides can easily elevate your overall dining experience, while choosing poorly made sides can leave you feeling distinctly unfulfilled. But how can you tell which sides fall into which category?

Thankfully, you don't have to guess and hope you get it right. I was given the opportunity to rank nine of Applebee's popular side dishes from worst to best, based on their taste, texture, and serving size. To do this, I primarily relied upon more than fifteen years of experience in the food industry. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover your new favorite Applebee's sides? Let's get into it.