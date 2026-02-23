I Tried 9 Wawa Sides And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

Wawa is a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain prevalent throughout New Jersey and nearby states — as well as a somewhat recent expansion into Florida, where it was immediately taken to with an enthusiasm to rival the Northeast. Almost, anyways. The convenience store is best known for its mouthwatering, well-ranked Wawa hoagies, which are so popular they have an annual festival of their own called Hoagiefest. But no hoagie-based meal would be complete without the inclusion of a side, of which there are numerous options. With so many available, how do you know which is the best one to accompany your hoagie (or bowl)?

Thankfully for you, there's no need to suffer through trial and error to discover which options are best. I was given the chance to try a range of Wawa sides and report my findings back here by ranking them from worst to best. Using more than 15 years of food industry background and other relevant experiences, I judged each Wawa side based primarily on taste. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. If you want to make the most of your visit, check out these helpful Wawa ordering hacks that save you money.