5 Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Sandwiches That Are Worth Ordering

As someone with a soft spot for both flat griddled sandwiches and spicy food, hearing about this customer-created secret item instantly had me intrigued. The order is fairly simple, adding extra meat to a chicken cheesesteak order and tossing in jalapeños and banana peppers into the mix right on the grill with both provolone and American cheese — and drizzling in some buffalo sauce. Then, add chipotle mayo to the bun, sprinkle in some salt and pepper, and top it with pickles before digging in.

Even as a person who likes his spice, this sandwich has some kick! I really like the way the cheese helped cut through the heat, and the creaminess of the mayo helped make this feel like a decadent order with some character. However, the real shocker of the entire package was the pickles, which really came in as a key ingredient. Their cool crunchiness added a big pop of acidity that would've left the sandwich too fatty and rich without their help.

Altogether, this is the kind of hack that helps spice fans get the spice they want from fast food restaurants that always tend to default away from any real heat. My one change might be to cut the sprinkle of salt and pepper from the mix, as this sandwich did come across as the most aggressively salty of the pack (which is saying something considering how much deli meat was at play in this group).