5 Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Sandwiches That Are Worth Ordering
With around 3,300 locations across the United States, it's safe to say that Jersey Mike's has left its mark on American sandwich culture. But even if you're used to eating there regularly — and have your favorite order — some of the chain's most devoted fans know there are a lot more options beyond what you see posted on the menu. And while there are plenty of "unpublished" options that are only listed on the restaurant's website and on delivery apps, customers have used their creativity to fuel their cravings to create even more that only those in-the-know can order.
But while there's something for everyone on the Jersey Mike's secret menu, which ones are actually worth ordering? I scoured the internet for some of the most standout options, including those tested and touted by the chain's own in-house influencer, @ThatCrazySubGuy. I then went to a Jersey Mike's location in Manhattan to test run each of them for myself — and found that these unpublished orders are truly something special. From fan creations to viral sensations, here are the secret Jersey Mike's sandwiches that stand out as the very best.
Kickin' Chicken Cheesesteak
As someone with a soft spot for both flat griddled sandwiches and spicy food, hearing about this customer-created secret item instantly had me intrigued. The order is fairly simple, adding extra meat to a chicken cheesesteak order and tossing in jalapeños and banana peppers into the mix right on the grill with both provolone and American cheese — and drizzling in some buffalo sauce. Then, add chipotle mayo to the bun, sprinkle in some salt and pepper, and top it with pickles before digging in.
Even as a person who likes his spice, this sandwich has some kick! I really like the way the cheese helped cut through the heat, and the creaminess of the mayo helped make this feel like a decadent order with some character. However, the real shocker of the entire package was the pickles, which really came in as a key ingredient. Their cool crunchiness added a big pop of acidity that would've left the sandwich too fatty and rich without their help.
Altogether, this is the kind of hack that helps spice fans get the spice they want from fast food restaurants that always tend to default away from any real heat. My one change might be to cut the sprinkle of salt and pepper from the mix, as this sandwich did come across as the most aggressively salty of the pack (which is saying something considering how much deli meat was at play in this group).
The Best Jersey Mike's Order
Calling anything "the best" is a quick way to put some undue pressure on it. But when someone as passionate about Jersey Mike's as @ThatCrazySubGuy assigns the title, I'm more than willing to trust there's some truth to the moniker. The rundown of ingredients already read like the kind of order I'd come up with on the fly, using a base of a #13 original Italian from the menu on rosemary parmesan bread. This modified order swaps in turkey for ham before dressing everything up Mike's Way (for you non-regulars, that's lettuce, onions, tomatoes, vinegar, olive oil, salt, and oregano), and then adding chipotle mayo, pepper relish, banana peppers, and pickles.
Coincidentally, this item reminds me a lot of what I consider to be the best sandwich I ever ordered for myself that I ate on the beach in Atlantic City. Even though I had Midtown Manhattan traffic instead of gently crashing waves setting the mood, everything about this sub lived up to its name. The turkey really does keep things in line without overwhelming the palate, helping to ease the dense meatiness of the sandwich. And as a sucker for banana peppers and pepper relish, this tackles every imaginable craving in one package. After my second bite, I found myself grabbing my phone and saving this order in the app to make sure I'll always have access to it. I'll stand by this one: The name really does hold up in this case!
Pregnancy Craving Sub
This sandwich was actually the first of the group I had heard of well before I started researching for this article. An expecting friend who told me she wanted nothing more than a deli sub but couldn't have cold cuts said it perfectly hit the spot for her — and according to on-site intel, she's not the only person who thinks so. When I mentioned this viral item, the incredibly helpful Jersey Mike's staff member taking my order told me she gets this request at least a few times a week — so much so that she started making it for herself during her lunch breaks.
Using an original BLT dressed up Mike's Way as a base, this creation calls for chipotle mayo, pepper relish, pickles, banana peppers, vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper. In this case, the staff told me it's even better with a little provolone in the mix, so I took her advice and added it as a last-minute alteration.
The Pregnancy Craving Sub is uniquely satisfying and ticks all of the sandwich boxes with plenty of acid, salt, and fat without it all feeling too overwhelming. I've never appreciated hot pepper relish more in my life. I think the texture of shaved lettuce and tomatoes (along with the flavor of cooked bacon), helps to create the illusion of a stacked deli meat sandwich.
The Olivia Special
With all of my excitement about the Kickin' Chicken Cheesesteak going into this tasting, I all but forgot that this creation also seemed like a promising pick. According to @ThatCrazySubGuy, this was a creation by one of his regular customers. You start with a base order of the the beefy and cheesy #26 Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak, but modify it to use provolone instead of American cheese. This uses a combination of grilled and raw onions along with mayo, buffalo sauce, and pepper relish.
While I was initially worried this might seem somewhat similar to the other flat griddled sandwich on the list, it took just one bite to prove that I couldn't have been more wrong. The addition of uncooked ingredients like the raw onions and pepper relish stood out against the warm ones, creating a truly refreshing contrast that elevated each bite. Also, the lack of mayo made it feel much lighter on the palate compared to the other chicken cheesesteak. At least in this case, I felt like I could finish this in one sitting without feeling overstuffed afterward.
Despite not having many wet ingredients, the pepper relish did manage to turn this into what might've been the messiest sandwich of the group. I went through four or five napkins while photographing and tasting (as well as a few extra to wipe down my phone). Still, this is hardly a reason to avoid ordering this fan creation. Just be prepared to get messy!
What Kev Eats
This sandwich came about as a result of content-creator-on-content-creator riffing, modeled after food influencer How Kev Eats' favorite Jersey Mike's order. The original creation uses the #9 Club Supreme as a base, which comes with a combination of roast beef, turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese, all done up Mike's Way with mayo, pepper relish, and jalapeños. But instead of taking sides of buffalo sauce and chipotle mayo to make a dipping sauce, @ThatCrazySubGuy decided to simplify things by combining the two condiments and pouring them right on the sandwich to ensure you got enough of both in each bite.
This was the hardest sandwich to bite into, stacked so high with ingredients that it nearly toppled over on itself. This also made it look like an over-the-top deli sandwich (which it is!), but had to admit that this looked the most appetizing of the group when they were lined up next to each other.
It turns out that those crazy flavor combinations really work here. As someone who typically shies away from deli roast beef, I still found this to be impressive. The mayo and sauce help create a comforting creaminess, and the hint of heat from the pepper relish and jalapeños rounds out the experience. I would absolutely get this again, but to avoid a classic Jersey Mike's ordering mistake, I would request very light mayo just so that each bite didn't feel like risking an explosion of ingredients onto the table.
Methodology
After looking through Reddit threads and social media to uncover secret items, I began to compile what appeared to be the most popular and creative options. This especially includes versions called out by YouTube influencer ThatCrazySubGuy, a Jersey Mike's employee who uncovers and test runs different secret menu items with his viral account.
To keep things interesting, I chose to avoid including any secret items that were directly available and listed on delivery apps and the chain's website to focus on the truly unique sandwiches that might not be an obvious order. I then went to a Jersey Mike's location in Midtown Manhattan to verify them and establish which ones were the most worth ordering. In some cases, I opted against ordering extra meat even when orders came with them, both for the sake of budgeting and for my stomach. I also consumed all the sandwiches on-site to ensure they were as fresh as possible and not wet, smushed, cold (in the case of the chicken cheesesteaks), or otherwise damaged.