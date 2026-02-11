You Can Find The Most Jersey Mike's Locations In This US State

A sucker for a sammie? You likely have a favorite Jersey Mike's order that always hits the spot. From cold subs, like the original Italian, to hot options, such as the chipotle chicken cheesesteak, there's a hoagie on the menu for almost every day of the month (and if bread isn't your thing, Jersey Mike's 'sub in a tub' is the best lunch hack). First established in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey (under the moniker Mike's Subs), the chain now has over 4000 locations in the USA. However, despite being the birthplace of the sandwich restaurant, the Garden State isn't the territory with the most stores. It's actually California that has a whopping 410 Jersey Mike's locations. Following the Golden State is Texas with 261 locations, Florida with 252, and North Carolina with 226.

California's share of Jersey Mike's restaurants equates to about 12% of the total number of stores in the US, with 22 restaurants in San Diego alone. Perhaps the success of the brand in this particular area can be attributed to California's rich fast food history? Several iconic chains were first opened in Cali and have since thrived, such as McDonald's, Taco Bell, and In-N-Out. The sandwich restaurant is now making moves to capitalize further on its success. For example, 3 changes coming to Jersey Mike's in 2026 are to focus on digital sales, expand its existing franchisees, and open new stores in the UK.