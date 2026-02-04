Yes, You Can Buy Jersey Mike's Hot Chopped Pepper Relish Online

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Given that you can customize almost any item on the menu, a deli sandwich made at Jersey Mike's is always a winner. Along with the fresh produce options, it's the sauces and dressings that turn that basic combo of bread and meat into the most characterful sammie. While you could order your sandwich 'Mike's Way,' with a dressing made of red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt, there's a spicier condiment option that's equally as tangy; the hot chopped pepper relish. If you've tried it before and loved the distinctive twang of this warming chutney, you'll be pleased to know that you can buy it online on Amazon and Walmart, and keep your own stash of the good stuff at home.

The ingredients list for Jersey Mike's hot chopped pepper relish is just the same as the in-store variety and doesn't contain any artificial flavors. Inside each jar, you'll find a mixture of red and green peppers, white distilled vinegar, and salt (plus a couple of preservatives). The vinegar imbues the relish with a delightful tangy note, while the peppers bring a touch of warmth, vibrancy, and color to the party. The final result is a zesty and spicy condiment that adds a bold zip to sandwiches, sausages, and burgers

Ordering extras during busy periods is one of the things Jersey Mike's employees wish customers would stop doing. So, if you like a lot of relish on your wrap or roll, purchase your own jar and slather on as much as you like.