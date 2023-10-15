The Beefy, Cheesy Jersey Mike's Menu Item You Might Not Be Aware Of
When you think of classic sub sandwiches piled high with protein and fresh ingredients, one of the first places that might come to mind is Jersey Mike's. They've been in business since 1956, and since then, the popular sub shop chain has been innovating a wide variety of sandwiches for their customers. Whether you're in the mood to order franchise classics like the #2 Jersey Shore Favorite or a #8 Club Sub, the sandwich artists at Jersey Mike's keep their customers satisfied. In fact, their menu has so many options that you could easily rank Jersey Mike's subs, however, their hottest-selling items are their cheese steak sandwiches.
These sandwiches usually have a choice of chicken or beef as a protein, and can be ordered in a variety of ways, such as Jersey Mike's Big Kahuna Cheese Steak, Portabella Cheese Steak, and Chipotle Cheese Steak. Yet, with all these options, there seems to be a bit of a dilemma. When first looking at Jersey Mike's menu, sandwiches like the #44 Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak and the #26 Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheese Steak don't appear to have a beef counterpart that you can easily request.
Well, that's not actually the case. One sandwich artist from Jersey Mike's recently discovered a beefy menu item that seems not to be well-known, and it blew his mind: the Beef Bacon Ranch.
Just ask for your sandwich with beef when ordering at Jersey Mike's
While tending to the register at a Jersey Mike's sub shop, the employee noticed a button that became a revelation, a game-changer, and a very efficient hack equivalent to both having your cake and eating it, too. The button reads, "Beef, Bacon, Ranch," and can be pressed by a Jersey Mike's employee to swap out chicken for beef when you're ordering the #26 Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheese Steak. "When did they add this?" asked TikTok creator thatcrazysubguy. "I think I've just been overlooking it all these years and I deeply regret that because I've been missing out on greatness, man!"
@thatcrazysubguy
Beef Bacon Ranch hits different 💯🤤🙌🏼 #beef #bacon #fyp #jerseymikes #fypシ #foodie #dmv #yum #menuhack #cheesesteak #fuego #grill
The TikTok creator went on to say he now recommends to his customers the option to swap their chicken for beef when he finds out they're fans of chicken cheese steaks. Now, if you're ordering a sandwich like the #26 Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheese Steak, but you'd much rather have it with beef, just say you want a Beef Bacon Ranch, or a #26 with beef, instead.
Here's some other great food items you can personalize at Jersey Mike's
If you're wondering what other food items you can change to your liking when ordering at Jersey Mike's, then you'll be pleased to know there's more. According to a Reddit Thread started by someone claiming to be a former employee of the franchise, there are a lot more sandwiches to choose from on Jersey Mike's online menu. Want another cheese steak variety? You can order a #31 California Chicken Cheese Steak, which includes grilled chicken, mayo, and white American cheese. You can even order a sandwich named after the founder of Jersey Mike's, a #12 Cancro Special. This sandwich includes an unusual but delicious combination of provolone, roast beef, and pepperoni.
If you're a fan of the sauce, you can ask for as much as you want. There's Frank's RedHot sauce, barbecue, blue cheese, ranch, chipotle mayo, and mustard which you can get at all locations. Available at certain locations are marinara sauce, thousand island, honey mustard, and deli/hot mustard. And what happens if you ask for a Jersey Mike's sub toasted? While most Jersey Mike's won't just throw any cold sub onto the grill, you may find one or two generous employees who will. Don't expect it to be a common occurrence, as putting cold sandwiches where hot sandwiches go could cause issues like cross-contamination. So, there you have it. Who knew there were so many menu hacks at Jersey Mike's?