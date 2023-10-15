The Beefy, Cheesy Jersey Mike's Menu Item You Might Not Be Aware Of

When you think of classic sub sandwiches piled high with protein and fresh ingredients, one of the first places that might come to mind is Jersey Mike's. They've been in business since 1956, and since then, the popular sub shop chain has been innovating a wide variety of sandwiches for their customers. Whether you're in the mood to order franchise classics like the #2 Jersey Shore Favorite or a #8 Club Sub, the sandwich artists at Jersey Mike's keep their customers satisfied. In fact, their menu has so many options that you could easily rank Jersey Mike's subs, however, their hottest-selling items are their cheese steak sandwiches.

These sandwiches usually have a choice of chicken or beef as a protein, and can be ordered in a variety of ways, such as Jersey Mike's Big Kahuna Cheese Steak, Portabella Cheese Steak, and Chipotle Cheese Steak. Yet, with all these options, there seems to be a bit of a dilemma. When first looking at Jersey Mike's menu, sandwiches like the #44 Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak and the #26 Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheese Steak don't appear to have a beef counterpart that you can easily request.

Well, that's not actually the case. One sandwich artist from Jersey Mike's recently discovered a beefy menu item that seems not to be well-known, and it blew his mind: the Beef Bacon Ranch.