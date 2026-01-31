Combine 2 Jersey Mike's Condiments For The Ultimate Spicy Sauce

One of the best things about grabbing a deli sandwich is the variety of fillings and freshly chopped veggies at your fingertips. Having said that, the allure of the lip-smacking condiments on offer is also a tempting attraction. Jersey Mike's has several standalone classic options on the roster, from ranch and blue cheese to mustard and barbecue, but you can also mix them together to create customized flavors. To make the ultimate spicy sauce (as showcased on a Jersey Mike's TikTok post), combine chipotle mayo with hot chopped pepper relish. These standard condiments are scrumptious as is, but when you mix them together, something delicious happens — the individual ingredients complement each other, creating a sauce that's both creamy and spicy with a subtle twang.

Chipotle mayo is a classic blend of chipotle peppers, mayo, and seasonings, so it has a natural warmth and a rich consistency that makes it perfect for spreading on the cold Club Supreme sandwich (No. 9) or even the BLT (No. 1). Hot chopped pepper relish, on the other hand, has an entirely different personality. Combining red and green peppers with vinegar and salt, this condiment is much spicier than chipotle mayo and has a brightness and tang that comes from the distilled vinegar. When mixed together, the vinegar cuts through the heaviness of the mayo, producing a sauce with heaps of character and depth. At the same time, the mayo slightly mellows out the kick of the relish.