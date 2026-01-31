Combine 2 Jersey Mike's Condiments For The Ultimate Spicy Sauce
One of the best things about grabbing a deli sandwich is the variety of fillings and freshly chopped veggies at your fingertips. Having said that, the allure of the lip-smacking condiments on offer is also a tempting attraction. Jersey Mike's has several standalone classic options on the roster, from ranch and blue cheese to mustard and barbecue, but you can also mix them together to create customized flavors. To make the ultimate spicy sauce (as showcased on a Jersey Mike's TikTok post), combine chipotle mayo with hot chopped pepper relish. These standard condiments are scrumptious as is, but when you mix them together, something delicious happens — the individual ingredients complement each other, creating a sauce that's both creamy and spicy with a subtle twang.
Chipotle mayo is a classic blend of chipotle peppers, mayo, and seasonings, so it has a natural warmth and a rich consistency that makes it perfect for spreading on the cold Club Supreme sandwich (No. 9) or even the BLT (No. 1). Hot chopped pepper relish, on the other hand, has an entirely different personality. Combining red and green peppers with vinegar and salt, this condiment is much spicier than chipotle mayo and has a brightness and tang that comes from the distilled vinegar. When mixed together, the vinegar cuts through the heaviness of the mayo, producing a sauce with heaps of character and depth. At the same time, the mayo slightly mellows out the kick of the relish.
Pair your spicy sauce with any of Jersey Mike's classic combos
This creamy and spicy sauce works with several of the best Jersey Mike's subs as well as any of the chain restaurant's varieties of bread, which include a classic white sub, a seeded Italian, a wheat, and a rosemary Parmesan option. However, if bread isn't your thing, consider ordering a sub in a tub at Jersey Mike's. That way you can get all the meat, fillings, and a dollop of your customized sauce without the extra carbs. Better yet, ask for the condiments in tubs so you can experiment with the ratios. Simply add more relish for extra heat or more mayo for a creamier consistency. Indeed, one of the delivery app ordering mistakes you might be making at Jersey Mike's is failing to ask for sauce on the side. According to a commenter who appears to work at the chain, you "just put it in the special instructions. We'll see it and get it for you."
Another commenter on Jersey Mike's TikTok video recommends adding ranch to the chipotle mayo and relish combo, while a second advises subbing the relish for buffalo sauce. This move would result in a smoother condiment that has plenty of punchy flavor without the chunky texture of the spicy relish.