9 Fast Food Snack Wraps, Ranked Worst To Best
Fast food joints can get a bad rep for having unhealthy menus, but these drive-through spots have a range of tasty treats. A newer staple at most local haunts is the snack wrap. Featuring a smaller portion of protein, cheese, lettuce, and a range of sauces, this hand-held option is a welcome addition to the classic lineup. Not only are snack wraps a bit healthier than other items, but they're usually easier on the wallet, too. For this taste test, I decided to grab all the snack wraps in my area to assess health, taste, and bang for your buck.
Follow my journey through crispy chicken to spicy specialities, seeking out the top snack wraps on the market. McDonald's, BK, Wendy's, and more — the gang's all here. Overall, there weren't any bad bites, which was a welcome change from most of my taste tests. However, some were way better than others, and it shows in the ranking.
How I ranked 9 different fast food snack wraps
There are a lot of "wraps" on the market, but for this taste test, I focused on what is known as a snack wrap. These mini portions aren't very fancy, they're usually quite small, and the price point follows the size. I grabbed nine options from popular fast food spots and focused mainly on taste. However, cohesion, size, and ingredients all set the stage for final placements.
9. Arby's Ranch Chicken Wrap
Like I previously mentioned, none of the options on this list were bad or off-putting, but that doesn't mean they were all winners. With that said, let's talk about last place: Arby's Ranch Chicken Wrap. This wrap includes lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and one chicken tender with ranch, rolled up tight in a flour tortilla. The rating here is "fine" and sets a baseline for the rest of the placements.
The main flavor comes from the ranch dressing, which makes perfect sense to me. It's quite herbaceous and bold. I also found it interesting that Arby's is the only fast food spot that uses slices of cheese over shredded pieces. Did that make a huge difference? Not really.
Why did this wrap place last? The tortilla had that smooth, leathery feel with minimal flavor, and the one chicken tender was lackluster, sans any juicy bite. There was nothing here that would make me take another taste, so that means it's a wrap on this wrap.
8. Arby's Honey Mustard Wrap
Unfortunately, Arby's did not impress in this taste test, which means the other snack wrap on its menu was right next to its last-place counterpart. Next up is Arby's Honey Mustard Wrap. This one was essentially the same as the ranch wrap: Lettuce, Cheddar cheese, one chicken tender in a flour tortilla wrap. Instead of ranch, this time you're in for a sweeter treat with honey mustard. It was pretty decent overall.
However, this one warrants another "fine" rating, and honestly, I just liked the honey mustard more than the ranch. Both were decent, but the mix of tang from the mustard and sweetness from the honey drew me in for another bite. I wish there was more sauce, but other than that, there's nothing else to report here. There's a better honey mustard option on this list, so keep reading for the good stuff.
7. Burger King Spicy Royal Crispy Wrap
Leaving the Arby's menu, we're off to the BK Lounge. If you know where that joke's from, you probably have to take Advil most nights and go to bed by 10:00 pm. Elder millennial jokes aside, next up is Burger King's Spicy Royal Crispy Wrap.
This wrap offered something the other brands don't: Tomato. It was also made with white meat breast fillet, coated in a triple pepper spicy glaze, Burger King's Royal sauce, and lettuce, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
There are a few spicy wraps on this list, but this option from BK was a lot more palatable than the others. The heat was less intense, with a slow build. Overall, there was nothing special about this one, as the tortilla was lackluster, and the chicken was "fine." You get a larger portion of chicken compared to Arby's, but that's not saying much. It wasn't juicy, and I wasn't going in for a second bite.
6. McDonald's Ranch Wrap
Just missing the top five was McDonald's Ranch Wrap. Honestly, I was a little disappointed, expecting more from McDonald's here, especially since so many people begged for this snack wrap to return to the menu. This wrap is made from a McCrispy Strip, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and creamy ranch sauce in a soft flour tortilla.
The McDonald's wraps felt a lot smaller than the others, offering up the one tender with way too much wrap — a value item, for sure. The chicken was fine, but there was no real flavor, even in the ranch dressing.
Honestly, the quality of the chicken moved this wrap ahead of the others. It may have been a small piece of chicken, but it didn't feel or taste processed. In the fast food world, that's an epic win. Would I get this again? Not if I had the chance to grab some others on this list, but compared to the last few, this wrap did offer a better eating experience.
5. McDonald's Spicy Snack Wrap
While I'm still going to complain about the small piece of chicken, the McDonald's Spicy Snack Wrap took 5th place. There were bold flavors that pushed this one ahead of the rest. The spicy version also features that McDonald's McCrispy Strip we talked about, with shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and a spicy pepper sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. And man, was this sauce spicy.
You have no time to prepare; the heat hits you so fast. I can't necessarily give you a defined flavor except burning, and unfortunately, if you don't like spice, that heat masks all the other ingredients. You won't get a balanced bite here, but there is flavor, which is a huge improvement over the others. If you like spice, you'll like this one, but there are better spicy options on this list (or, alternatively, there's McDonald's new Hot Honey Snack Wrap). Wait it out; it's worth it.
4. Burger King Royal Crispy Wrap
Another royal option in the BK snack wrap lineup is the Royal Crispy Wrap. This one features white meat breast fillet, Royal sauce, tomato, and lettuce all in a soft flour tortilla. Essentially, this is the spicy option without the spice. And sans spice was way better.
For some reason, this one tasted healthier than the rest thus far, and I wonder if it's from the juicy tomato. The chicken in this one also didn't taste fried or processed, and the sauce was a welcome addition without being too much. I also appreciated the larger piece of chicken, so overall, there were a lot of positives here.
Was it the best out there? No, but if you're looking for a simple and healthier option, give this one a try. It's nothing special, but it's a great snack-time treat.
3. Burger King Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Wrap
It seems the King has some tricks up his sleeve, as the Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Wrap took third place. This one features white meat breast fillet, honey mustard sauce, tomato, and lettuce rolled up in a flour tortilla. And it was pretty good!
I think I have a thing for honey mustard, because while this one was basically the same as the classic option, the honey mustard really pushed it ahead. I loved the sauce, as it was a good balance of sweet and tang, along with the healthier feel of this wrap. The ingredients were fresh, juicy, and nothing tasted or felt processed. I swear, the tomato is tricking me, but hey — when something works, it works.
Overall, it seems Burger King has a winner here. It was a standout from the rest, along with the rest of the BK menu. Try one or try them all and decide for yourself.
2. Wendy's Grilled Chicken Wrap
While I mentioned that none of the options in this ranking were off-putting, there were two standouts that stole the show. Spoiler: They're both from Wendy's. Taking the runner-up spot is the Wendy's Grilled Chicken Wrap.
Right away, you can see a clear difference from the other brands, and that difference is size. This larger wrap is made from a flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, and ranch sauce. One bite, and I wanted more.
What I liked here was the cohesion in the bite. You can taste all the components in a balanced way, and they all tasted pretty good. What kept it from first? The chicken. I think because it was grilled, there was no outer coating that gave it flavor depth. These bites felt like you were biting that processed cubed chicken, which was a minor bummer, but it didn't stop me from snacking. Overall, the cheese was great, the sauce was tasty, and the bite itself was solid. Was it perfect? No. Should you try it? Absolutely.
1. Wendy's Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap
Coming in first place and taking that gold medal without question is Wendy's Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap. This wrap was truly the best, and the only option I would seek out again.
Like the runner-up, this one featured a lot of the same: Lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, ranch sauce, and a flour tortilla. The big game changer here was the chicken. These tenders had a seasoned coating that really made each bite shine. You didn't get that cubed bite or processed texture here. There was a crispy crunch on the outside and juicy chicken on the inside.
This option was also pretty big — larger than the others, for sure. Each bite was delicious, and it was the wrap I chose to finish once I was done analyzing the lineup. If you haven't tried this one yet, it's a must. And if you're looking for a snack wrap treat, Wendy's absolutely has you covered.