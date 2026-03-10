9 Fast Food Snack Wraps, Ranked Worst To Best

Like I previously mentioned, none of the options on this list were bad or off-putting, but that doesn't mean they were all winners. With that said, let's talk about last place: Arby's Ranch Chicken Wrap. This wrap includes lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and one chicken tender with ranch, rolled up tight in a flour tortilla. The rating here is "fine" and sets a baseline for the rest of the placements.

The main flavor comes from the ranch dressing, which makes perfect sense to me. It's quite herbaceous and bold. I also found it interesting that Arby's is the only fast food spot that uses slices of cheese over shredded pieces. Did that make a huge difference? Not really.

Why did this wrap place last? The tortilla had that smooth, leathery feel with minimal flavor, and the one chicken tender was lackluster, sans any juicy bite. There was nothing here that would make me take another taste, so that means it's a wrap on this wrap.