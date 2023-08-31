What Exactly Is Burger King Royal Sauce And How Does It Taste?

The Royal Sauce is thicker than other sauces, and its subtle spice from the mustard is mild. The sauce is currently making waves as it appeared in the launch of Burger King's Crispy Royal Wraps. Our verdict was that this line absolutely nailed it in terms of taste and texture. Two of these wraps — the Spicy and Classic — contain the intriguing Royal Sauce.

Alongside the chicken, lettuce, tomato, and tortilla, the Royal Sauce inside these two wraps is the prime condiment. As one YouTube reviewer described, "[It] kind of feels like a mayo but with a hint of ranchy pepper flavor."

While in the Spicy Crispy Royal Wrap, the Royal Sauce added a slightly cooling element to the spicy glaze sauce. The two sauces married well together, producing a wrap with heated and creamy elements, with the Royal Sauce providing a little respite from the spice. If you're already a die-hard fan of the sauce and require extra, there is a chance that you may receive it complimentary, but it is equally possible that you will be charged.