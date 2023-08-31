What Exactly Is Burger King Royal Sauce And How Does It Taste?
Burger King offers an array of versatile condiments, from the fruity Sweet & Sour and Herby Ranch to the tangy-smoked BBQ and sweet Honey Mustard. While you may have continued to live your life content with any of the Burger King sauces that make a perfect companion to chicken nuggets and fries, the prospect of trying its Royal Sauce is bound to fill you with excitement.
Launched as a replacement for King's Sauce in 2017, Royal Sauce's exact recipe remains a mystery. However, it is known to include ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, and some spices with a backdrop of tangy onion and garlic. Together with this, the sauce layers sweet tomato and tart vinegar. It doesn't hold a robust sourness like the BBQ sauce but offers these flavors in a complex and thoughtful way. While the thought of a mayo and ketchup combination may strike one as odd, you may find yourself pleasantly surprised by how well this condiment complements the new line of crispy chicken wonders Burger King has released.
A royal sauce to rule them all
The Royal Sauce is thicker than other sauces, and its subtle spice from the mustard is mild. The sauce is currently making waves as it appeared in the launch of Burger King's Crispy Royal Wraps. Our verdict was that this line absolutely nailed it in terms of taste and texture. Two of these wraps — the Spicy and Classic — contain the intriguing Royal Sauce.
Alongside the chicken, lettuce, tomato, and tortilla, the Royal Sauce inside these two wraps is the prime condiment. As one YouTube reviewer described, "[It] kind of feels like a mayo but with a hint of ranchy pepper flavor."
While in the Spicy Crispy Royal Wrap, the Royal Sauce added a slightly cooling element to the spicy glaze sauce. The two sauces married well together, producing a wrap with heated and creamy elements, with the Royal Sauce providing a little respite from the spice. If you're already a die-hard fan of the sauce and require extra, there is a chance that you may receive it complimentary, but it is equally possible that you will be charged.
Where can you find it?
Beyond its mighty appearance in Crispy Royal Wraps, the BK Royal Sauce can also be found in other Crispy Royal items. This includes counterparts to the Royal and Spicy wraps — the BK Royal Crispy Chicken and the Spicy BK Royal Crispy Chicken — and the Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken, which stands out on its own.
The Royal Sauce adds an Italian hint to the sandwich with some basil undertones. Alongside this, the creamy texture of the sauce complements the Swiss cheese, while the savory elements add richness to the bacon. The only Royal sandwich this sauce doesn't appear in is the Italian BK Royal Crispy Chicken. So take note if you're planning on ordering this with the hopes of tasting the wondrous Royal Sauce, as you'll disappointingly find marinara instead. While the exact ingredients in BK's Royal Sauce may forever remain secret, at least you have some idea of how it tastes. With this, you can place your order without hesitation.