BK Royal Crispy Wraps Review: Burger King Nails It With These Tasty Chicken Snack Wraps

As the home of the Whopper, Burger King hasn't really had to play around with its line of burgers, but when it comes to chicken sandwiches, anything goes, with endless introductions and reinventions in the hunt for the next great thing. The popular Ch'King Sandwich became a discounted victim we wish was brought back, and was replaced with a line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches that started flying off shelves a year ago. Burger King likes what it has seen and has doubled down, or perhaps slimmed down, in its BK Royal Crispy Chicken offerings by adding a trio of wraps under that banner — Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard.

In a press release, Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America said, "The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our Guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the choice to have it your way."

This is not Burger King's first rodeo with chicken snack wraps. After watching McDonald's find success with them starting in '06, it branched out with its own in 2012, even employing the talents of Mary J. Blige to sing its praises/ingredients. While it didn't last long, Burger King has yet to call it a wrap on wraps, even creating the awesomely and aptly named Whopperito that took America by storm in 2016. Will these three new BK Royal Crispy Wraps be the best weapon to combat a snack attack, or does Burger King need to keep trying? Let's unwrap and report the results!