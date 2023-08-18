BK Royal Crispy Wraps Review: Burger King Nails It With These Tasty Chicken Snack Wraps
As the home of the Whopper, Burger King hasn't really had to play around with its line of burgers, but when it comes to chicken sandwiches, anything goes, with endless introductions and reinventions in the hunt for the next great thing. The popular Ch'King Sandwich became a discounted victim we wish was brought back, and was replaced with a line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches that started flying off shelves a year ago. Burger King likes what it has seen and has doubled down, or perhaps slimmed down, in its BK Royal Crispy Chicken offerings by adding a trio of wraps under that banner — Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard.
In a press release, Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America said, "The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our Guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the choice to have it your way."
This is not Burger King's first rodeo with chicken snack wraps. After watching McDonald's find success with them starting in '06, it branched out with its own in 2012, even employing the talents of Mary J. Blige to sing its praises/ingredients. While it didn't last long, Burger King has yet to call it a wrap on wraps, even creating the awesomely and aptly named Whopperito that took America by storm in 2016. Will these three new BK Royal Crispy Wraps be the best weapon to combat a snack attack, or does Burger King need to keep trying? Let's unwrap and report the results!
What do the BK Royal Crispy Wraps taste like?
Upon unwrapping each of the Classic BK Royal Crispy Wraps, we were welcomed by a mystery wrapped inside a basic-looking tortilla. There's nothing much to see on its exterior, but taking a bite into any of these soft and simple tortillas gives way to a fantastically crunchy chicken filet, which then reveals different levels of snacky yumminess from within.
We were most eager to sample the Honey Mustard BK Royal Crispy Wrap, so we started there and were immediately taken aback as to why the sauce was so overly sweet. It wasn't exactly more honey than mustard, but it was more sugary than necessary and kind of threw the whole affair off at first. Further bites improved the taste, but as R.E.M. once sang, the "Sweetness Follows."
Next up was the Spicy BK Royal Crispy Wrap, which raised the bar in taste and flavor over what the Honey Mustard one exuded. Since this one has two sauces running through it, there's a lot to savor with the creamy Royal one pairing well with the spicy glaze sauce, which is just hot enough to enjoy without going overboard.
By the time it was the Classic BK Royal Crispy Wrap's turn to step up to the plate/tray, it almost felt like a palate cleanser. With no extra bells and saucy whistles, this wrap unleashed the true deliciousness of the chicken itself, keeping the condiments at bay as complementary elements.
What are the BK Royal Crispy Wraps made of?
Each wrap contains a crispy piece of white meat chicken breast filet, tomato (although ours didn't come with it for some reason), and lettuce, wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla. Burger King notes the tortilla is warm, but ours felt room temperature. The Honey Mustard wrap is slathered in a sweet honey mustard sauce, while the other two are treated to a Royal sauce. What differentiates the Spicy BK Royal Crispy Wrap from the standard version is that the chicken is coated in a triple pepper spicy glaze.
All three wraps have 15 grams of protein, and the Classic and Honey Mustard each have 790 milligrams of sodium while the Spicy has 920 milligrams. The Honey Mustard wrap has 290 calories, 14 grams of fat, and 5 grams of sugar; the Classic has 310 calories, 17 grams of fat, and 2 grams of sugar; and the Spicy has 390 calories, 25 grams of fat, and 3 grams of sugar.
How, when, and where to get the BK Royal Crispy Wraps
The three BK Royal Crispy Wraps have been available for purchase at certain locations since August 14, 2023, and have been adding locations since then. The wraps are available for an unspecified limited amount of time.
Each wrap costs $2.99 and can be ordered in numerous ways including at the counter, drive-thru, and through the Burger King app in advance or even in person; delivery is available in many locations as well. While Burger King allows one the opportunity to order a burger for breakfast, the BK Royal Crispy Wraps are only available to order starting at 10:30 a.m. until close.
The three wraps can be ordered and made into a combo with a drink and a side in varying sizes. Through the Burger King app, "digital exclusive wrap packs" are available, like ordering the wraps as a duo, or even as a discounted trio. In addition, there are also wrap-pack options that include a side Whopper, Original Chicken Sandwich, or Chicken Fries, if you're truly feeling clucky.
Like with most Burger King menu items, the wraps can be completely customized to the bygone Burger King slogan — "have it your way." If you want to hold the tomato, lettuce, or royal sauce, have a light amount or extra dash of any of them, that is all in the cards. Additional add-on options are limited to onions or pickles.
How to best enjoy the BK Royal Crispy Wraps
The BK Royal Crispy Wraps are, by design, meant to be the perfect snack, or perhaps an accompaniment to create or round out a more complete, larger meal at Burger King. Ordering all three for a taste test is the route we took, as it's a nice variety to spice up one's life, and in itself can constitute a complete meal if needed.
While the tomato is a given component of each wrap (although again, we didn't receive any), it may be better off to leave it off and replace it with pickles, and of course, add onions into the mix too. Since extra Royal sauce or honey mustard comes at no extra charge for the respective wraps, there's no reason to not go the extra mile to further sauce them up. If you happen to get fries on the side, unwrap your wrap and toss a few in to make a California burrito hybrid.
The final verdict
Burger King has jumped back into the wrap game and has proved once again that mighty tastes can exist in modestly-sized packaging. And since they are affordable little snacks, all three BK Royal Crispy Wraps are easily worth the price of admission.
Everyone has different cravings for certain tastes, so go with your literal gut instincts if you had to choose only one, but there's no reason not to try all three. If you're a die-hard Honey Mustard fan, perhaps that wrap will speak to you more than it did to us. It was definitely a good little wrap, but one wrap had to come in third place, and so this one took the bronze medal. The Spicy Wrap is an excellent choice, especially since it packs heat without packing too much of a hot punch, but your winner-winner chicken snack (or perhaps dinner) is the Classic Wrap. Sometimes less is more, and for the BK Royal Crispy Wraps, the "less" additional sauces beyond the Royal one, the more delicious. And with that, it's wrap!