How Do McDonald's New McCrispy Strips Compare To Its Old Chicken Tenders?

McDonald's has been a big player in the fast food chicken game since the 1983 global debut of Chicken McNuggets, which became an instant hit. But McNuggets are far from McDonald's only chicken product of note; its chicken tenders also developed a significant fanbase over decades of availability.

Fans of the old chicken tenders may be able to rejoice though, as the company recently introduced new McCrispy strips to the permanent menu. This is the first time since 2020 that any chicken tender has been available at U.S. McDonald's, though diners will notice that they're not quite the same as they used to be.

Despite their name, the new McCrispy strips don't appear to have as much crunch as either the original Chicken Selects or the nearly identical Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. The breading lacks the abundance of crunchy nooks and crannies that could be seen on its predecessors. On the inside, they do share black pepper-forward flavors. But customers complain that the original tenders were softer and juicier, possibly putting McCrispy strips' future in doubt.