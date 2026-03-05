6 Store-Bought Frozen Cod Fillets, Ranked Worst To Best

Cod is a family of fish that's been a popular food source for millennia. Mild in flavor and incredibly versatile, this workhorse ingredient is able to withstand breading and deep-frying, but is also delicious when delicately pan-seared and served with nothing but a sprinkle of salt and a squeeze of lemon. Thanks to its mellow nature, cod can please many palates, even those of people who may not be the biggest fans of fish in general. Whether you're a seasoned seafood enthusiast, a devoted pescatarian, or just someone who's looking to add more fish to your diet, cod is a great variety to have around, and many brands offer frozen fillets for added convenience.

Both Pacific and Atlantic varieties are sustainable seafood choices and are relatively low in mercury, making cod an even more appealing choice. While seafood prices in general have been on the rise in recent years, the price of frozen cod hasn't gone up as much as its fresh counterpart, and remains a fairly affordable protein. Frozen seafood isn't just a smart financial choice — it's also better for the environment, creating a smaller carbon footprint and less waste, and its nutritional value is comparable to, and sometimes even greater than, that of fresh fish. To find out which frozen cod fillets are worth adding to my dinner rotation, I selected six commonly available brands and prepared them each in two different ways, then ranked them according to taste, texture, and value. Read on to see how they fared.