The Best Way To Defrost Frozen Fish (Even If You're In A Rush)

We all know that the freezer can be used to keep certain ingredients — such as fish — fresh for longer. But you may not know the best way to defrost frozen fish. In order to make sure we're not defrosting our food wrong, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Chef Kenny Leung, the Executive Chef at YAO, a modern Cantonese restaurant in New York City.

Leung says that the best method is to set the frozen fish in the fridge to defrost. He adds, "Natural defrosting in the fridge will retain more of the fish's natural flavor."

This method only works if you have plenty of time to cook the fish — namely, overnight. The thawing process will take at least 10 hours, and depending on the thickness of the piece of fish, it may even take up to 36 hours. Place the fish either in a plastic resealable bag or on a plate or tray covered with plastic wrap. When it comes time to cook, just pat the fish dry, then dive into your favorite fish recipe, whether it's parmesan-crusted salmon or pan-seared tilapia with garlic oil.