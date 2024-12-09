The Best Way To Defrost Frozen Fish (Even If You're In A Rush)
We all know that the freezer can be used to keep certain ingredients — such as fish — fresh for longer. But you may not know the best way to defrost frozen fish. In order to make sure we're not defrosting our food wrong, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Chef Kenny Leung, the Executive Chef at YAO, a modern Cantonese restaurant in New York City.
Leung says that the best method is to set the frozen fish in the fridge to defrost. He adds, "Natural defrosting in the fridge will retain more of the fish's natural flavor."
This method only works if you have plenty of time to cook the fish — namely, overnight. The thawing process will take at least 10 hours, and depending on the thickness of the piece of fish, it may even take up to 36 hours. Place the fish either in a plastic resealable bag or on a plate or tray covered with plastic wrap. When it comes time to cook, just pat the fish dry, then dive into your favorite fish recipe, whether it's parmesan-crusted salmon or pan-seared tilapia with garlic oil.
Thaw in cold water for ultimate results when you're pressed on time
So, what about if you don't have ten or more hours to spare? In this case, Leung recommends using water to thaw the frozen fish. You can submerge the frozen fish in a bowl of cold water, which should defrost it in less than 30 minutes. While you're waiting for it to thaw, you can prep your other ingredients.
Make sure that the fish is in an airtight, resealable plastic bag (or its original packaging, if it's fully sealed). Place the bowl of cold water in the sink, with the fish placed inside. You can start checking on the fish after about 10 minutes — just press your finger to the outside of the plastic, and you should be able to tell if it's thawed. You may need to replace the cold water if the thawing takes longer than 10 minutes.
Just be sure to use cold water — not warm or hot. Warm or, especially, hot water can lead to bacteria growth— just like thawing it on the counter, at room temperature, will.