What It Means When You See A Blue Fish Label On Canned Tuna

When it comes to pantry staples, canned tuna is one of the greatest. There are many reasons why, but first and foremost is that there are a number of ways to seriously upgrade canned tuna into an elegant dinner, a delicious salad, or even tuna fish tacos. There are also a ton of different tuna brands available. In fact, it can be tough to choose between them, especially if you're trying to make choices that are sustainable and environmentally friendly. In your efforts, you might see cans with a little blue label depicting a fish. What exactly does it mean? This label is given out by the Marine Stewardship Council, and it's a sign that a particular product was sourced and produced in compliance with the organization's guidelines for sustainable fishing.

Said guidelines are an exhaustive set of rules created to help prevent the overfishing of marine ecosystems. They cover much more than simple limits on how much fish can be caught and processed; the guidelines also look at things like long-term management of fish stocks, fair labor policies, and the fisheries' impact on other kinds of wildlife. All of those data points are monitored by independent assessors. It's a long, complicated process that helps guarantee sustainable choices.