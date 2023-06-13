Frozen Chicken Nuggets Are Way More Versatile Than You May Think

Chicken nuggets are wonderful as a quick meal option, especially when you have some picky eaters in the family. However, they can get a bit boring when you go the standard route night after night, meaning nuggets plus a side along with some sauces for dipping. Fortunately, there are lots of ways you can use chicken nuggets when making meals for yourself or your family, provided that you employ a little culinary creativity.

If Taco Tuesday is a staple in your household, but you don't always have the time (or energy) to cook ground beef or full chicken breasts, nuggets are the perfect alternative. For example, this chicken taco recipe calls for chicken breasts, but you can substitute nuggets while keeping the other ingredients. In this case, you'll need salsa, ranch dressing, taco seasoning (to adorn your nugs), and hard or soft tacos, depending on your preference.

Don't forget to dice the nuggets into smaller pieces to ensure they fit conveniently into your tortillas. Now you have a tasty dinner idea that will take a relatively short time to prepare — consider that nuggets take about 15 minutes in the oven while chicken breasts can take up to 40 minutes depending on their size. Of course, chicken nugget tacos are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to nug-friendly recipes.