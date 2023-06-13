Frozen Chicken Nuggets Are Way More Versatile Than You May Think
Chicken nuggets are wonderful as a quick meal option, especially when you have some picky eaters in the family. However, they can get a bit boring when you go the standard route night after night, meaning nuggets plus a side along with some sauces for dipping. Fortunately, there are lots of ways you can use chicken nuggets when making meals for yourself or your family, provided that you employ a little culinary creativity.
If Taco Tuesday is a staple in your household, but you don't always have the time (or energy) to cook ground beef or full chicken breasts, nuggets are the perfect alternative. For example, this chicken taco recipe calls for chicken breasts, but you can substitute nuggets while keeping the other ingredients. In this case, you'll need salsa, ranch dressing, taco seasoning (to adorn your nugs), and hard or soft tacos, depending on your preference.
Don't forget to dice the nuggets into smaller pieces to ensure they fit conveniently into your tortillas. Now you have a tasty dinner idea that will take a relatively short time to prepare — consider that nuggets take about 15 minutes in the oven while chicken breasts can take up to 40 minutes depending on their size. Of course, chicken nugget tacos are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to nug-friendly recipes.
Sliders make mealtime fun (and convenient)
Sliders are small sandwiches that often consist of tiny burgers on a tiny bun. However, you're free to use other types of protein in your sliders, including chicken nuggets. You can even fancify your culinary creation when you use this great recipe from Bell & Evans for Cordon Bleu sliders. In addition to nugs, you'll need sliced ham, Swiss cheese, and dinner rolls. As for flavorings, this recipe calls for parsley, honey Dijon mustard, chopped garlic, salt, pepper, and butter.
After placing the nuggets in the oven, slice your preferred rolls in half. Now, take your Dijon and spread it over the top and bottom. Next, layer ham and Swiss on the bottom portion of the roll. Once the chicken nuggets are done, place them on top of the ham and Swiss, then add another piece of Swiss on top. Take your butter and add it to a pan along with parsley, garlic, salt, pepper, and a tablespoon of Dijon.
Once the butter mixture is nicely integrated, use a pastry brush to spread it over the rolls. If you don't have a brush on-hand, drizzle a little butter over the rolls and blot with a paper towel. While this recipe is undeniably tasty, chicken nuggets can also be used to create a wholesome and delicious salad.
Crispy nugs are the perfect addition to a salad
The Cozy Cook has a salad recipe that was inspired by the restaurant chain Friendly's, which can be found throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Because the original recipe calls for seasoned chicken strips — which are made with breadcrumbs and seasoned with ingredients like cayenne pepper and paprika — use spicy chicken nuggets to replicate the bold flavors.
As for the base of the salad, an iceberg lettuce mix is your best bet. You'll also need cherry tomatoes, which should be diced into bite-sized pieces. Hard-boiled eggs are another essential component, along with cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, and tortilla strips for a bit of crunch. As for the dressing, honey mustard is the perfect accompaniment to this filling salad. While this recipe is excellent on its own, feel free to add ingredients like peppers, avocado, or even bacon according to your preferences.
With these tasty and convenient recipes, you'll have plenty of options for that bag of chicken nuggets sitting in your freezer.