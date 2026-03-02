8 Chips Ahoy! Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

I'll be the first to admit that I have an embarrassingly strong sweet tooth — from my favorite Aldi mini pies to the perfect rum cake and everything between, I simply can't help but to partake. But, I did spend most of my life training, working, or hanging out in bakeries. So, it's possible that this love of good sweets flows through my blood. It also means I can be quite picky with the sweets I consume, and often find that store-bought varieties don't live up to my high standards. However, there are always exceptions to this rule. One of those exceptions are for Chips Ahoy! Original Cookies, which have been a favorite of mine since childhood. Thanks to my fondness for these classic little joys, I began to wonder whether all of their many other flavors were also fantastic ... or at least worth my hard-earned grocery money and a spot in my pantry.

If you've ever wondered the same thing, you're in the right place. I was given the opportunity to taste test eight unique Chips Ahoy! cookie types and flavors before ranking them from worst to best. To do this, I judged each cookie's taste, texture, and smell, using my food industry background and other relevant experiences. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Ready to discover how the Chips Ahoy! cookies crumble? Let's get into it.