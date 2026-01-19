10 Tips For Making The Perfect Rum Cake, According To A Baker

If you have a last minute craving for rum cake (or need to make a dessert on the fly), it can be tempting to grab your ingredients out of the refrigerator and use them as-is. The problem with this is that cold items, like butter or eggs, can be extremely challenging to work with and will not properly incorporate to create the chemical reactions necessary for a perfect rum cake. Plus, cold eggs can create an overly eggy taste in any gâteau — whether that be vanilla cake or a classic carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

For professional results, make sure you allow eggs and butter to come up to room temperature. This will make them easier to work with, allow for better incorporation, and prevent any unwanted taste profiles. Remember, however, that we're talking about room temperature. You don't want to heat up your butter in the microwave to make it soft, as any hot ingredients can cause the eggs to cook. Once the eggs have cooked, they won't combine with the remaining ingredients, which can mean your cake won't rise, bake, or taste good.

I recommend taking the butter and eggs out of the refrigerator about an hour or so before using them. If you're feeling antsy to get working, consider giving your work area a good cleaning, preparing your mise en place, and preheating your oven during this time.