5 Groceries To Buy At Target And 4 To Skip
It wasn't until 1995 that Target really broke into the grocery game with the opening of its first SuperTarget in Omaha, Nebraska. But now, tons of customers go to Target as a one-stop shop for everything they need, from home goods and school supplies to beauty products and groceries. The store has grown an impressive selection of grocery store products across departments, with a combination of recognizable name brands and private-label hidden gems. But not every grocery product is worth buying at Target.
Some food items boast high quality, excellent flavor, clean ingredients, and spectacular variety. However, others are overpriced, overrated, and lower quality than some of its grocery store competitors. We've explored products from the meat, produce, snacks, and frozen foods aisles, and these are the groceries you should absolutely buy at Target, as well as the ones you're better off skipping based on price, value, and overall quality.
Buy: Good & Gather pita chips
Good & Gather is one of Target's popular private label brands that has snacks and food products ranging from meat and seafood to pantry staples, sauces, and, of course, snacks. The brand's pita chips are crunchy, flavorful, and crisp; everything you'd want in this kind of cracker. They currently come in two flavors: sea salt and garlic and chive.
Many reviewers on the Target site describe them as the perfect pita chip. These round crackers are flavorful all on their own, or they can be served up alongside hummus, tzatziki, and other dips as the perfect crispy dipping mechanism. Plus, in comparison to the name-brand Stacy's pita chips that Target also carries, they are $0.12 cheaper per ounce, so they're a great value, as well.
Skip: Chicken and cheese quesadilla cones
Target's Good & Gather brand has several frozen appetizer options, and while some are well worth the purchase, others are a total flop. One product that can stay on the shelf is the chicken & cheese quesadilla cones. These small bite-sized snacks come in a nine-piece box, and each cone features a chicken breast, cheese, and green chili filling wrapped in a tortilla. The main issue that customers have with the product is that the fillings all blend together in a mushy paste texture; so don't expect big chunks of chicken or chiles.
A food reviewer on Instagram described the cones as underwhelming and "nothing outstanding." They also explained that most of the filling remains at the open top of the cone, and so the bottom bite is nothing more than a mouthful of tortilla. Plus, the quesadilla cones are on the dry side and need some dip to accompany them, according to another food review on TikTok. If you're looking for party-worthy frozen appetizers, you might be better off shopping for these at Trader Joe's.
Buy: Good & Gather crispy chicken breast strips
Most of us can't resist a good chicken strip dunked in our favorite dipping sauce every once in a while. But finding a high-quality frozen chicken strip is no easy feat. Thankfully, Target's Good & Gather crispy chicken breast strips are tasty and made with clean ingredients, both things people online rave about.
Between the juicy, tender chicken and crispy breading, these chicken strips are close to restaurant-grade. The breading is actually made with cracker meal, which makes it extra crispy, even after being frozen. Plus, the paprika baked into the breading gives it a slight kick of heat.
The chicken is raised with no antibiotics, no hormones, and no steroids, and the clean ingredients shine in each fresh bite. They're even better than other popular options, including Realgood Foods Co., Foster Farms, and Just Bare. So if you're browsing the aisles for a quick, satisfying, clean-ingredient dinner, pick up these chicken strips on your next trip to Target.
Skip: Good & Gather ground beef
One of the products you're better off leaving on the shelf is the Good & Gather ground beef. It receives backlash from customers for poor quality and texture. Despite having mostly positive reviews on the Target website, only a little over half of customers say they would actually purchase this product again. Customers have shared experiences of finding black spots or mysterious fuzz in the meat. Many others claim the beef smelled rancid upon opening the package.
Good & Gather ground beef is described as a mid-range beef with a forgettable texture that does nothing to distinguish itself from other low-rated beef, such as Walmart. One customer on Reddit claims that the company uses low-quality fat to add weight to the product, which leaves a noticeable film of beef fat on your hands. The product is not certified organic, and antibiotics and hormones were likely used in production. Based on customer reviews, you might want to avoid this grocery store if you're purchasing ground beef. And if you've already purchased the product, Target has a return policy that shoppers love.
Buy: Charcuterie bites
It's no secret that charcuterie boards are all the rage right now. But not all of us have time to create a well-designed charcuterie board every time we're craving a spread of decadent cheeses, flavorful dips, salty meats, and crispy crackers. One of Target's best Good & Gather snack options is a product called Charcuterie Bites, which are basically Lunchables for adults. These snack packs come with a few of your favorite charcuterie ingredients and make an easy and satisfying on-the-go snack. You can bring it to work or even eat it in the car.
One pack comes with pepperoni, Gouda cheese cubes, and green olives. Another option has prosciutto, sliced fontina cheese, and long crackers. If you prefer something on the sweeter side, there is a Genoa salami and pepper jack cheese pack that comes with dried mango and dark chocolate chunks. They're great for kids and adults, and are often cheaper than similar products sold at coffee shops.
Skip: Cereal
The cereal aisle at Target is certainly expansive, and features most of the popular cereals you're familiar with from brands like Kellogg's and General Mills, alongside several private-label brands. However, you might want to avoid buying your favorite breakfast cereal brands here because you can usually find the same products at other stores for a much lower price.
For instance, a family-sized box of Honey Bunches of Oats costs $6.19 at Target, whereas the exact same box of cereal costs only $4.97 at Walmart. Similarly, Lucky Charms cost $3.69 at Target compared to $2.97 at Walmart.
Additionally, several customers have shared accounts of finding expired foods on the shelves at Target, and one former employee shared a story in which a customer in 2023 found a box of cereal on the shelf that had expired in 2021. Between the higher prices and potential for expired products, you're better off purchasing cereal at another store. Some customers online recommend stores like Grocery Outlet, Aldi, Kroger, and even CVS for much better deals on this breakfast staple.
Buy: Good & Gather salad kits
Salad kits can be a game-changer when you need a convenient, healthy meal that takes seconds to throw together. Grocery stores like Trader Joe's have been in the nutritious salad kit game for years, and according to satisfied customers online, Target's Good & Gather brand has some great offerings in this area, as well. At just $3.69 each, these kits can be served alongside your entrée, or you can check out the back of the package for suggestions on how to transform the kit into a heartier meal.
For instance, the Caesar salad kit is one of the most popular offerings from the brand, and the package offers directions for how to turn it into a chicken Caesar wrap. Or, if you like some kick, try the Nashville-style hot chopped salad, which features crisp and light romaine lettuce and a smoky flavor. You can easily throw in some chicken in the mix for some extra protein. Customers love the variety that the brand carries and how versatile they are. These are an easy add-to-cart.
Skip: Produce
Finding fresh produce at the grocery store is harder than it should be. In most cases, it's inconsistent and hard to know if your lettuce is going to wilt, or if berries are going to grow mold within moments of you bringing them home. Of course, seasonality plays a huge role with produce, but according to Consumer Reports, Target ranks among the lowest quality alongside Walmart. Customers seem to experience issues with all sorts of produce products from Target.
While some produce is more fragile than others, like berries and leafy greens, the issues with poor produce quality at Target go beyond these, earning it a spot on the list of grocery chain produce departments you should skip. One customer on YouTube explains that she always finds her oranges are soggy and apples lack any sweetness. Other customers on Facebook share stories of purchasing rotten produce of all kinds, ranging from carrots and sweet potatoes to watermelons and strawberries. For better luck with produce, and to avoid having to stop at more than one grocery store, you might want to shop at stores that receive high marks for produce quality and consistency, like Sprouts or Wegmans.
Buy: Trail Mix
One of the often overlooked aisles at Target is the trail mix section, where the Favorite Day brand has an impressive array of different nut mixes to satisfy any craving you might have. For instance, the Simply trail mix comes with a perfect blend of peanuts, almonds, raisins, chocolate candies, and sweetened dried cherries that is ideal for a hike. If you prefer a snack with a little kick, try the Nashville Hot variety, which comes with spiced and seasoned nuts and bread chips.
For customers with a relentless sweet tooth, there are countless options. The store offers s'mores, caramel macchiato, dark chocolate espresso, churro, and one of its most popular flavors, Monster. The Monster mix is the closest thing to old-fashioned GORP (Good Old Raisins and Peanuts), according to customers online. And Reddit fans claim the peanut butter monster trail mix, which features peanuts, several peanut-flavored candies, and peanut butter pretzel balls, is also "fabulous."