5 Groceries To Buy At Target And 4 To Skip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It wasn't until 1995 that Target really broke into the grocery game with the opening of its first SuperTarget in Omaha, Nebraska. But now, tons of customers go to Target as a one-stop shop for everything they need, from home goods and school supplies to beauty products and groceries. The store has grown an impressive selection of grocery store products across departments, with a combination of recognizable name brands and private-label hidden gems. But not every grocery product is worth buying at Target.

Some food items boast high quality, excellent flavor, clean ingredients, and spectacular variety. However, others are overpriced, overrated, and lower quality than some of its grocery store competitors. We've explored products from the meat, produce, snacks, and frozen foods aisles, and these are the groceries you should absolutely buy at Target, as well as the ones you're better off skipping based on price, value, and overall quality.