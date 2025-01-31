5 Facts About Target's Return Policy That Shoppers Will Love
We've all been in situations where we purchase far more than expected, and have instant buyer's remorse upon getting home. Or, as we unpack our bags, we notice some items aren't quite what we hoped. Fortunately, return policies can rescue us from that sinking feeling — and if your recent shopping spree was at Target, you're in luck. The retail chain has a lenient return policy, even for food.
Most items can be returned to Target within 90 days – triple the standard 30-day window offered by many retailers. This extended timeframe gives you plenty of breathing room to reconsider purchases or deal with seasonal extras, like those leftover bags of Halloween candy or holiday supplies you never used. Even if you've opened a food item only to find it disappointing, Target's got your back. After all, we may love most of Target's merchandise, but the retailer did make our list of grocery stores to avoid when buying ground beef.
The 90-day window is just the beginning. Target offers several lesser-known perks that make it a haven for impulse shoppers. Understanding these policies can help alleviate the stress of spontaneous purchases and ensure that you are never stuck with items you don't want or need.
Target brand items, including food, can be returned up to 365 days
Target's 90-day window is similar to Walmart and Costco's return policies. However, the chain has a few exceptions to this rule that benefit consumers even more. Circle 360 members and those purchasing with a Circle Card get an extra 30 days. But the best part? Regardless of whether you're a Circle Card member, all Target brand items can be returned up to 365 days after purchase, assuming you still have the receipt.
Target owns over 45 private labels, so many of your in-store purchases are likely one of Target's brands, including everything from apparel and kid's toys to household decor and pet supplies. One of Target's most popular food brands is Market Pantry, which sells basics like canned goods, snacks, frozen foods, and more. The chain's Good & Gather brand focuses on high-quality, simple ingredients for affordable prices, while Favorite Day has tons of delightful treats, like muffins, ice cream, and gummy candies. Target also owns kitchenware brands like Figment and Made by Design.
Target allows drive-up and mail-in returns
One of the biggest deterrents to returning items is going inside the store. Making an extra trip, parking the car, and walking inside feels like a hassle. Even when staff are friendly and helpful, dealing with customer service can provoke customer anxiety. Those who are not confident about making returns may avoid the process altogether. Luckily, Target makes the return process as painless as possible by allowing drive-up and mail-in returns.
Drive-up returns can be completed on the Target app and it's a fairly intuitive process. Open the app and select "My Target" followed by "Purchase History." After choosing the order to return, click "Start a return" and select the drive-up option. Decide on a store location and a specific time and day, then when you arrive, you'll head to the designated drive-up parking area. Click "I'm here" on the app and wait for a Target staff member.
Mail-in returns are free for online purchases. You can start the process on Target's website or app. After selecting the purchase you'd like to return, you'll be prompted to print a prepaid return label. Attach it as instructed and pop it in the mail. Mail-in returns are also fairly straightforward, except not all items are eligible. Certain items can solely be returned in-store because they contain potentially harmful chemicals.
You can use barcodes instead of paper receipts
Lost your receipt? No problem! Target has made returns even easier by letting you skip the paper trail entirely. Instead of digging through crumpled receipts at the bottom of your purse or scouring your car seats, you can simply pull up a barcode on your phone.
Target app users can open the Wallet section where they'll find barcodes for all their recent purchases. If customers make an online purchase, those barcodes are accessible through their Target account or in confirmation emails. We're grateful for this modern approach because when given a paper receipt, most of us immediately toss it in the trash or bury it deep within a pocket only to accidentally send it through the wash. Given Target's long return window, the chances of finding a paper receipt two or three months after the fact is even less likely. If you know you're one to misplace receipts, we suggest downloading the app to keep a record of all your Target transactions.
You might get compensation even without a receipt or barcode
Thanks to Target's modern ways, you may not even need a receipt or a barcode to get a refund. However, you'll need to visit a Target store to get compensation without proof of purchase. Bring the item to Guest Services and request they look up the transaction in their system. Target staff can look up receipts for purchases completed with Target Circle Cards or third-party credit cards. Simply bring whichever card you used to purchase the item and assuming you meet the standard return criteria, you'll be reimbursed.
You're unlikely to get a cash refund if you paid in cash and have zero proof of purchase. However, the store can issue merchandise return cards at their discretion. You'll need your ID and the returned item to receive a merchandise return card, which is non-transferable and can be used for in-store purchases only. If you're the type who frequently misplaces things, save the receipt for the merchandise return card somewhere handy. If you happen to lose the card, you can get a replacement with the receipt — but if you lose both, you're out of luck!
There are no listed exceptions for food returns
One of the best perks of Target's return policy is that it also applies to food products. We scoured the website and read the fine print and exceptions for food were nearly nonexistent. Holiday and limited-time-only collections typically have different return windows, and anything purchased at Starbucks must be returned to this area of the store, but that seems to be it. All other exceptions were geared toward purchases like trading cards, collectibles, software, and electronics.
Target's return policy seems slightly more lenient than other food retailers, like Costco, which doesn't allow customers to return rice. In fact, Target is so confident in its food, including produce, that it offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee or your money back. You'll need a receipt to claim a full refund, and the rest of the standard return or exchange rules still apply.
There is one major caveat that isn't mentioned in Target's online return policy: alcohol. Many people wonder whether it's possible to return alcohol at major retailers like Costco and Target. Even if these chains have flexible return policies, it all comes down to where you live because alcohol returns are subject to state law. New York allows exchanges on defective alcohol purchases only but forbids returns or refunds. Meanwhile, it's perfectly legal in Maine assuming the bottle hasn't been tampered with. So check Target's return policies alongside your state's laws and shop with gusto.