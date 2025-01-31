5 Facts About Target's Return Policy That Shoppers Will Love

We've all been in situations where we purchase far more than expected, and have instant buyer's remorse upon getting home. Or, as we unpack our bags, we notice some items aren't quite what we hoped. Fortunately, return policies can rescue us from that sinking feeling — and if your recent shopping spree was at Target, you're in luck. The retail chain has a lenient return policy, even for food.

Most items can be returned to Target within 90 days – triple the standard 30-day window offered by many retailers. This extended timeframe gives you plenty of breathing room to reconsider purchases or deal with seasonal extras, like those leftover bags of Halloween candy or holiday supplies you never used. Even if you've opened a food item only to find it disappointing, Target's got your back. After all, we may love most of Target's merchandise, but the retailer did make our list of grocery stores to avoid when buying ground beef.

The 90-day window is just the beginning. Target offers several lesser-known perks that make it a haven for impulse shoppers. Understanding these policies can help alleviate the stress of spontaneous purchases and ensure that you are never stuck with items you don't want or need.